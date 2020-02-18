WestJet beefs up Calgary hub with summer expansion
WestJet will grow its Calgary schedule by more than 90 flights this summer as its hub there remains the focal point for the carrier’s growth.
The beefed-up summer schedule will include new destinations – including Boston and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island – as well as additional flights on existing routes.
Also included in WestJet’s summer schedule is a new destination for the carrier: Dawson Creek, British Columbia (YDQ).
WestJet will begin serving the city from its Calgary (YYC) hub on April 26. Dawson Creek sits on British Columbia’s northeastern border with Alberta.
WestJet Link regional affiliate Pacific Coastal Airlines will fly one daily round-trip flight on 34-seat Saab 340B turboprops. The aircraft include six “Premium” first-class seats and 28 in economy.
Dawson Creek will become WestJet’s 72nd destination from Calgary, the carrier’s busiest hub and home to its headquarters.
“WestJet is focused on investing in Alberta to build and strengthen our Calgary hub,” Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet ‘s chief commercial office, said in a statement. “As WestJet continues on its strategic path of becoming a global network airline, we are pleased to offer our guests the ability to conveniently connect for business or pleasure across Canada, Europe and beyond this summer.”
As for WestJet’s nonstop routes from Calgary to Boston (BOS) and Charlottetown (YYG), both were previously announced.
The Boston service will be seasonal and will start May 14. WestJet will offer one daily round-trip flight with Boeing 737 aircraft. Boston is the newest hub for WestJet’s U.S. partner Delta.
The Charlottetown flights will connect WestJet’s Calgary hub with the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island. The seasonal service will begin June 25 and run through Sept. 7. WestJet will operate the 2,300-mile route four times a week with Boeing 737s.
Other WestJet routes getting a schedule boost from Calgary during the summer are listed below. All of the new routes, except for Dawson Creek, had been previously announced.
Domestic
- Calgary-Dawson Creek, B.C., new daily WestJet Link service begins April 26, 2020
- Calgary-Winnipeg, an increase of seven weekly flights
- Calgary-Victoria, an increase of seven weekly flights
- Calgary-Nanaimo, an increase of seven weekly flights
- Calgary-Grande Prairie, an increase of seven weekly flights
- Calgary-Abbotsford, an increase of five weekly flights
- Calgary-Fort McMurray, an increase of five weekly flights
- Calgary-Comox, an increase of four weekly flights
- Calgary-Brandon, from seven times weekly to 11 times weekly
- Calgary-Yellowknife, from twelve times weekly to 14 times weekly
- Calgary-Charlottetown, new four-times weekly seasonal service begins June 25, 2020
‘Transborder’ routes between USA and Canada
- Calgary-Portland, Oregon, from once daily to twice daily for a total of 14 weekly flights
- Calgary-Boston, new daily seasonal service begins May 14, 2020
International (non-U.S.) routes
- Calgary-Paris, from four-times weekly to six-times weekly
- Calgary-Rome, new three-times weekly service begins May 2, 2020
- Calgary-Cabo San Lucas, from twice-weekly to three-times weekly
Featured photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
