WestJet challenges Air Canada between Calgary and Boston
WestJet will launch new service between Boston and Calgary in May, news that comes just two days after Air Canada announced plans to begin the route.
The Calgary-based carrier will offer seasonal daily service between Boston Logan (BOS) and Calgary (YYC) from May 14, WestJet said Thursday. The airline will operate a Boeing 737 on the route.
WestJet’s main hub is in Calgary, while Boston is a new hub for its partner Delta Air Lines.
The move appears a competitive response to Air Canada. On Tuesday, the Montreal-based carrier unveiled plans to offer the route on an Airbus A319 from June 22 through Sept. 22. Air Canada is a codeshare partner of United Airlines.
“While other carriers may fly the route, WestJet continues to build our schedule for the region’s business and leisure travelers,” said WestJet’s commercial chief Arved von zur Muehlen in a statement. “It’s never been easier to explore and do business in Calgary, Boston and beyond.”
WestJet and Delta are in the process of securing regulatory approvals for a larger partnership between Canada and the U.S. Canadian regulators have approved the tie up, which would all the airlines to act as essentially one in the market, while U.S. officials continue to consider the pact.
Alaska Airlines opposes the partnership, while Southwest Airlines supports it only if WestJet divests 16 slots it holds at New York LaGuardia (LGA) airport.
WestJet serves Boston from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) currently, according to Cirium schedules.
