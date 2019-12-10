Air Canada adds new Boston, Nashville routes
Air Canada will add new connections to Boston and Nashville as it connects the dots between its hubs and major U.S. markets.
The Star Alliance carrier will offer seasonal service between Calgary (YYC) and Boston (BOS) on an Airbus A319, and Montreal (YUL) and Nashville (BNA) on an Embraer 175, Air Canada said Tuesday. The Boston route will operate from June 22 through Sept. 22 while the Nashville route runs from June 1 to Oct. 25.
In addition, Air Canada will boost service on its existing route between Vancouver (YVR) and Newark Liberty (EWR), adding second daily flight during its summer schedule.
“These destinations were chosen based on the strength of Air Canada’s North American network, allowing for quicker travel times between Canada and two of the fastest-growing economies in the U.S.,” Mark Galardo, vice-president of network planning at Air Canada, said in a statement. “Customers will be able to take advantage of plentiful connecting opportunities between our extensive domestic and global markets.”
The new routes join those planned with the debut of Air Canada’s first Airbus A220s early in 2020. The airline expects its first aircraft this month, and plans to launch nonstop service in May between Montreal and Seattle (SEA), and Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and San Jose, California, (SJC).
Air Canada’s new transborder routes feed its main hubs in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver where it offers U.S. passengers connections to destinations around the world.
No airlines fly between either Montreal and Nashville, or Calgary and Boston, according to Cirium schedule data.
Featured image courtesy of Air Canada.
