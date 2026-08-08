Southwest Airlines flyers have something to look forward to at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) soon.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates DCA, is planning a new nine-gate concourse for Terminal 1, as shown in environmental documents for the project released in July. The facility would replace the midcentury concourse and rotunda — known locally as "the banjo" for its shape like the instrument — that dates to 1970.

The concourse could open as soon as 2031, and a new "processor" building for check-in and baggage claim as part of a later phase two, according to MWAA financial documents. The estimated cost of the projects was $835 million in 2025.

A new nine-gate concourse, the "Terminal 1 Replacement Gates Facility," is planned at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. MWAA

Southwest Airlines — the main user of Terminal 1 — would likely use the new concourse, as would Air Canada and Frontier Airlines.

"We look forward to the ultimate completion of the project," a Southwest spokesperson said, adding that the airline is working with the airport authority on the project.

An MWAA spokesperson declined to comment further on the project.

The upgrade to DCA comes just five years after the airport completed the $1 billion Project Journey. That expansion included a new 14-gate concourse (the E Gates), which replaced the dreaded Gate 35X; it also included two new security checkpoints, allowing the National Hall main concourse to move inside security.

National Hall in Terminal 2 at DCA. DAVID SLOTNICK/THE POINTS GUY

The airport authority is also pursuing a $22.5 billion redevelopment of another Washington, D.C.-area airport, Dulles International Airport (IAD). The IAD redevelopment is championed by the Trump administration and United Airlines.

The new DCA concourse project would completely reorganize how travelers use Terminal 1. To clarify, this is the older, original terminal at the airport, including the landmarked 1941 historic terminal, and not Terminal 2, which opened in 1997.

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Under the plan, travelers would no longer check in and drop their bags in a lobby far from the Metro and Terminal 2. Instead, they would use the new multilevel processor building on the existing taxi staging lot between terminals 1 and 2. They would descend from check-in to the existing south checkpoint in Terminal 2. From there, they would make a U-turn and walk back south through an enlarged corridor past the B gates (currently used by United), through the landmarked 1941 lobby (which is currently outside of security) and into the new concourse.

The expansion would "deliver a modern passenger convenience while respecting the terminal's historic context," the MWAA planning documents state. They estimate a walking distance of 2,700 feet from check-in to the farthest gate (about the length of 7 1/2 football fields).

The new space would even include 10,000 square feet for an as-yet-unnamed new airline lounge. Southwest executives have repeatedly teased plans to potentially invest in a lounge network.

PGAL, the architecture firm for the E gates at DCA and the under-construction Concourse E at IAD, will design the new concourse.

The banjo, as well as several other nonlandmarked additions to the historic 1941 terminal, would be demolished once the new concourse opens.

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