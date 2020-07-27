Washington DC expands quarantine requirements to 27 states
One of the United States’ most popular tourist locations is becoming a lot less accessible to travelers. Washington D.C. instituted new travel restrictions requiring residents of 27 states to quarantine for 14 days before moving about the city. The order goes into effect today July 27.
The move comes after many states nationwide have seen a spike in coronavirus cases. Last week D.C experienced its highest volume of cases at 102 in a single day, since June.
“We know, unfortunately, there are states that are seeing significant spikes in new cases. We know there are places where people are not being as cautious or making the sacrifices we are making here in Washington, D.C, ” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.
The list of high-risk states will be reevaluated every two weeks so be on the lookout for changes if you’re planning a trip to the nation’s capital.
Residents of Maryland and Virginia will not have to quarantine before entering D.C. Both states also saw increases in their caseloads in recent days that would qualify them as high risk. Maryland saw over 2,000 new cases this past weekend. Virginia reported more than 1,500 cases since yesterday.
People traveling to D.C. for essential reasons will not have to quarantine upon arrival. They instead are being asked to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms and get medical attention if any are recognized. Senators and congressional representatives are not required to quarantine either.
Students who attend college in The District are not exempt from the order. Many colleges are resuming classes in late August and will now have to factor student quarantine periods into their plans.
This is not the only new policy Mayor Bowser has implemented, she also expanded D.C.’s mask policy. Residents over the age of three will now have to wear a mask anytime they leave their place of residence. Violators could face fines up to $1,000.
“This means, if you’re waiting for a bus, you must have on a mask. If you are ordering food at a restaurant, you must have on a mask. If you’re sitting in a cubicle in an open office, you must have on a mask,” said Bowser.
D.C. is currently in phase two of reopening that allows for reduced indoor dining, indoor shopping and the opening of personal care services. Gyms, some recreational facilities and parks are open as well. All gatherings are limited to 50 people and social distancing rules are in effect.
Washington D.C.’s state of emergency will last through October 9, 2020.
