After last year's grand reopening of the original Waldorf Astoria New York — dubbed "the greatest of them all" by Conrad Hilton— all eyes turned to the brand's next major moment: The Waldorf Astoria London - Admiralty Arch.

Now, reservations are open for this highly anticipated opening, starting next year. And, in fact, Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta told TPG that it's the upcoming Hilton opening he's most excited about.

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Set in London's iconic Admiralty Arch, a landmark building marking the entrance to The Mall (the ceremonial road that leads to Buckingham Palace), the hotel will be living history. Built between 1910 and 1912, and originally commissioned by King Edward VII as a tribute to Queen Victoria, the building has served as a home to figures like Winston Churchill and "James Bond" author Ian Fleming.

"It's actually a building almost every one of you [who have] been in London [has] driven under because it has two huge arches and the road goes under it," Nassetta told TPG earlier this year.

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The hotel has been in the works for nearly a decade, starting with the 2017 announcement of the transformation. Following some setbacks, the team behind The Surrey in New York and W South Beach, real estate firm Reuben Brothers, got the project in full motion.

When it opens, the hotel will feature 114 guestrooms, suites and residences, designed with "the understated elegance and service for which Waldorf Astoria is known," according to Hilton. Most exciting, a two-bedroom suite in the fourth-floor bridge (the literal arch, if you will) with views of Buckingham Palace will surely be one of the most coveted rooms in London.

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For dining, Chef Clare Smyth will introduce London to seafood-forward Coreus, alongside chef Daniel Boulud's return to London with Cafe Boulud. But the real star of the food and beverage offerings will be a rooftop bar with views of the Mall, Palace and Trafalgar Square.

In addition, a spa with steam rooms and hydrotherapy pools will round out the hotel's luxury offering.

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How to book Waldorf Astoria London - Admiralty Arch

Waldorf Astoria London - Admiralty Arch is taking reservations for stays from March 1, 2027, onward. Opening rates start around $888 per night or 160,000 Hilton Honors points per night.

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But note, opening a hotel, especially one as major as this one, is not easy, and hotel opening dates frequently change.

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