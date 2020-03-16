Virgin Atlantic to cut daily capacity by 80%, ground up to 85% of its fleet
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Virgin Atlantic is reducing its daily capacity by approximately 80% as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As of March 26, Virgin said that it will begin prioritizing routes based on customer demand and will change its operations to reflect that.
Most significantly, Virgin is permanently terminating its route between London Heathrow (LHR) and Newark (EWR) with immediate effect. At this point, it remains unclear which other routes Virgin will suspend from March 26.
As a direct result of the decline in demand, also as of March 26, Virgin will ground approximately 75% of its fleet. During the month of April, the percentage of its fleet grounded will go up to 85%.
“The situation is deteriorating at pace and the airline has seen several days of negative bookings, driven by a huge volume of cancellations as customers choose to stay at home,” Virgin said in a press release.
According to Planespotters.net, Virgin Atlantic has 41 aircraft in its fleet, comprised of A330s, A350s, 747s and 787s. At its peak grounding, Virgin will have up to 35 of those aircraft grounded — with only six in operation.
The airline is asking the U.K. government for help for the aviation sector, including emergency credit facilities to a value of £5 to £7.5 billion. It’s also asking the government to lift its strict slot restriction rules for the entire summer 2020 season. Previously, the European Commission revealed that it had temporarily lifted the “use it or lose it” slot rules until June 30, 2020.
In addition to cutting capacity and grounding some of its fleet, Virgin said that it’s asking staff to take eight weeks unpaid leave over the next three months. The cost will be spread over six months’ salary.
Virgin is also taking the following steps to reduce its costs over the next few months:
- Offering a one-time voluntary severance package to all employees;
- Offering a sabbatical of 6-12 months;
- Deferring annual pay increases until review in January 2021
- Reducing employer pension contribution for a period of one year;
- Sick pay policy to be reduced to 12 weeks full pay; and
- CEO Shai Weiss extending 20% pay cut to the end of 2020, with the airline’s leadership team agreeing to a decrease of 15% for the same period.
Earlier this month, Virgin had laid out a plan to reduce its costs in the coming months, including the delay of its São Paulo route launch. However, as the industry continues to suffer as the coronavirus continues to spread and the decline in travel demand continues, Virgin has added on to these.
The airline has already announced that it’s extending Flying Club elite members’ status by an additional six months. Until 30 April, Virgin is also incentivizing passengers to book travel with an additional 2,500 bonus miles as long as the travel is completely by 31 May.
Last week, the U.S. government unveiled travel restrictions for foreign nationals coming from certain European countries. However, it wasn’t until this weekend when the U.S. government changed its policy to also include foreign nationals travelling from the U.K. and Ireland — a move that affects most of Virgin’s business.
Featured photo by James Oates/speedbirduk.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.