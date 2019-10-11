Video: Visiting Easter Island on points
In this month’s episode of “Have Points, Will Travel,” Ian Agrimis heads down to Easter Island after watching the Solar Eclipse in Chile.
A last-minute aircraft change from the modern 787 Dreamliner to a Boeing 777 with a very outdated interior took us back in time and made for an interesting flight. All in all, though, it wasn’t that bad. But it certainly wasn’t a Dreamliner. After the flight, Ian takes us around the most remote inhabited place on Earth and answers all of the questions we’ve been wondering about for a long time, like “Why is it called Easter Island?”
Watch the full video below to get your answers — and don’t forget to subscribe at the bottom of the page!
