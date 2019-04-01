Maximize your travel.
Search

Have Points, Will Travel

LATAM 787 Business Class Flight Review to Chile for Solar Eclipse LAX-SCL

How To Fly Turkish Business Class For $7

Preview of Episode 4: How I got Out of a Tough Spot with some Feral Dogs…

EPISODE 03: A Spontaneous Asiana First Class Weekend in Seoul South Korea

READ MORE: How We Booked Asiana’s First Class Suite to Seoul Using United Miles

EPISODE 02: Flying JAL First Class for Less Than My Sandwich


READ MORE: How We Booked an $8,000 Ticket to Tokyo for Less Than the Cost of a Sandwich

EPISODE 01:  Skijorring in Sweden and Staying in a UFO – What could go wrong?!


READ MORE: How We Booked a Biz-Class Ticket to Sweden Using Amex Points and $5.60

Introducing, Ian Agrimis & “Have Points, Will Travel”


Advertiser Disclosure

Many of the credit card offers that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which ThePointsGuy.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Please view our advertising policy page for more information.

Editorial Note: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.