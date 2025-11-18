The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has just announced its highest welcome bonus in four years. New applicants can earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases in the first six months of account opening.

This card has an annual fee of $395, which is lower than most of its premium competitors.

I'm in my third year as a satisfied Venture X cardholder, and it still has pride of place in my wallet as the most rewarding premium credit card I've ever held.

With the card's increased welcome bonus, the highest since its launch, TPG readers are asking: How good is the Capital One Venture X's 100,000-mile offer?

Here's my take and why this offer is as rare as it is rewarding.

How common is a 100,000‑mile welcome bonus on the Venture X?

Very rare. Earning 100,000 bonus Capital One miles after spending $10,000 on purchases in the first six months of account opening is the card's highest public bonus since launch.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Outside of its November 2021 debut (when the card also offered 100,000 miles for only a few months), the Venture X has otherwise stayed at a standard 75,000-mile offer. That's what makes this increase to 100,000 miles so exciting.

In other words, this is the first truly elevated offer on the card in four years. If you've been waiting for a signal to apply, this is it.

Who is eligible for the 100,000-mile welcome bonus on the Venture X?

TPG recommends a credit score of 740 or higher for approval for this product.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Note that you won't be eligible for this card or welcome bonus if you've opened or earned a welcome bonus on the Venture X card within the last 48 months (even if it was only 75,000 bonus miles).

If you've only opened or received a welcome bonus on the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card ($0 annual fee) or the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card ($95 annual fee), you could still be eligible for the Venture X and its huge bonus.

You must wait six months between applications for Capital One cards. If you've been approved for any Capital One card within the last six months, you'll need to wait to be approved for the Venture X card.

Related: Capital One restricts eligibility across Venture card lineup with new 48-month family rule

How much are 100,000 Capital One miles worth?

Using TPG's November 2025 valuations, Capital One miles are worth 1.85 cents each. That means the 100,000-mile welcome bonus could be worth an epic $1,850 in travel value if you transfer your miles to any of Capital One's 15-plus hotel and airline partners.

AIR FRANCE

If you prefer simplicity, you can also redeem Capital One miles at a fixed rate of 1 cent each toward recent travel purchases or bookings through Capital One Travel, so the 100,000‑mile bonus would be worth $1,000 in that scenario.

Having earned and redeemed hundreds of thousands of Capital One miles from my Venture X over the last three years, I'd say some of the best value ways to use your miles include:

Booking American Airlines domestic flights with Capital One miles by sending them to British Airways Club at a 1:1 rate. For flights up to 650 miles in length, you'll need just 12,000 British Airways Club Avios plus $5.60 in taxes and fees.

Flying business class on Air France or KLM to Europe for just 60,000 Capital One miles by transferring them to Flying Blue at a 1:1 rate. These are both excellent airlines across the Atlantic, though I have a slight preference for the chic design and gourmet cuisine of Air France.

Booking Qatar Airways' legendary Qsuite business-class product from Europe to Australia for just 90,000 Capital One miles one-way by transferring them to the Qatar Airways Privilege Club program at a 1:1 rate. If you're based in the U.S., you can book nonstop business-class flights to the Middle East for only 70,000 Qatar Airways Privilege Club Avios, which is an incredible value for flights that can last up to 15 hours. This price includes flights from the West Coast as well.

Look out for occasional transfer bonus offers as well, as they'll make it so you need even fewer miles to book these deals.

Related: Book flights to Europe starting at 18,750 miles: Check out Flying Blue's November Promo Rewards

So, is the 100,000-mile Venture X offer one of the best deals ever?

If you were lucky enough to apply for the Venture X in the short launch window in 2021, when the card offered 100,000 bonus miles, then this new offer is equally as good (and, even with the new eligibility restrictions, you could still be eligible again).

PEKIC/GETTY IMAGES

If you're like me and missed out on that offer (Capital One miles weren't really on my points and miles radar back in 2021), then this really is one of the best deals ever for a premium rewards card.

Beyond the massive welcome bonus, here are the top five things I love about my Venture X card:

In my opinion, the combination of a $300 annual credit and 10,000 bonus miles easily covers the annual fee each year, as I found out in my second year as a cardholder.

I loved the bespoke cocktails at the Capital One Lounge at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), and I frequently use my Priority Pass membership for lounge access in Europe.

Booking travel through the Capital One Travel portal is a great way to rack up Capital One miles, and the fact that the card earns 2 miles per dollar spent on every other purchase is higher than any other card I have. That's why it's been the default card in my Google Pay wallet for years.

Bottom line

I applied and was approved for the Venture X when the welcome bonus was only 75,000 miles (offer no longer available), and I thought that was a great deal at the time. Here's why this new offer is even better:

This is the highest welcome bonus we've seen on the card since it launched four years ago.

The welcome bonus is worth $1,850, according to TPG's valuations.

The card earns at least 2 miles per dollar spent on every purchase, which is higher than cards with much steeper annual fees.

You can transfer your Capital One miles to book flights on some of the world's best airlines, as well as stays with some hotel programs.

We don't know when this offer will end, so if you've ever considered applying for the Venture X, now is the time to do so.

To learn more, read our full review of the Venture X.

Learn more: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card