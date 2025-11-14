The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers incredible perks for its relatively affordable $395 annual fee.

And its limited-time welcome offer really helps make its case: New cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases in the first six months from account opening. TPG's November 2025 valuations peg these miles at $1,850 when maximizing with the issuer's 15-plus transfer partners.

Before pulling the trigger on an application, you'll want to review Capital One's eligibility criteria. The rules on who qualifies for the Venture lineup of cards recently changed, so it's important to make sure you're up to date.

Here's everything you need to know about the Capital One Venture X and whether you're eligible for it.

Capital One Venture X details

Let's look at what the Venture X brings to the table, from its welcome bonus to the ongoing perks.

Current welcome bonus

New applicants for the Venture X will earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases in the first six months from account opening. This offer matches the best we've ever seen for this card, so now is the ideal time to apply.

The $10,000 spending requirement may seem high, but charging a recurring expense like rent or prepaying taxes and insurance can help you make a major dent in it.

THE POINTS GUY

There are two main ways to use these miles. First, you could redeem Capital One miles for any travel-related charges on your statement, whether that be Uber or Lyft rides, toll and parking fees or for future bookings through Capital One Travel. Your Capital One miles are worth 1 cent each in this fashion — that's worth $1,000 in travel.

To get maximum value out of your miles, we recommend transferring them to Capital One's loyalty program transfer partners — most of which have a 1:1 transfer ratio. By moving your miles over to a lucrative partner, such as Air Canada Aeroplan or Air France-KLM Flying Blue, you can easily exceed the baseline value of 1 cent per mile.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Annual fee

The Venture X carries a $395 annual fee, notably lower than its premium card competitors. This makes it an excellent choice for travelers who want premium perks without an exorbitant annual fee.

Earning

The Venture X presents an earning rate that's simple yet rewarding:

10 miles per dollar spent on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5 miles per dollar spent on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

2 miles per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases

Other benefits

Beyond the welcome bonus, you'll get these perks with the Venture X:

$300 annual credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel

10,000-mile bonus on every cardmember anniversary

Unlimited access to Capital One and Priority Pass lounges

Up to a $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck statement credit

Access to the Capital One Premier Collection and Lifestyle Collection of hotels

A whole suite of travel protections and coverage, including cellphone protection and trip delay reimbursement

No foreign transaction fees

Are you eligible to apply for the Capital One Venture X?

If you've decided to apply for the Venture X, here's what you need to know first:

What credit score do I need to get the Venture X?

While Capital One does not provide a specific credit score range for this card, TPG recommends a credit score of at least 740. Still, we've seen reports of people being approved with a credit score below that number, so it's probably worth applying even if you're a bit below that mark.

XAVIER LORENZO/GETTY IMAGES

Capital One application rules

You'll only get approved for one Capital One card every six months, so be sure to space out your applications accordingly. Capital One has a number of consumer cards, so if you're interested in opening several cards with them, you'll want to form a long-term strategy.

Current and previous Venture X cardholders

These are the restrictions that are specifically stated in the Venture X's terms and conditions:

Existing or previous cardmembers are not eligible for this product if they have received a new cardmember bonus for this product in the past 48 months.

What if I already have the Venture Rewards or VentureOne cards?

Capital One changed the eligibility rules for the Venture family of cards in October. Fortunately for prospective Venture X cardholders, these new rules have the greatest impact on current Venture X cardholders looking to move "down" to the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card.

FRESHSPLASH/GETTY IMAGES

That's because these new rules limit a Venture X cardholder's ability to be approved for the Venture Rewards or VentureOne if they opened the Venture X or earned its welcome bonus in the past 48 months. If you opened or earned a bonus on the Venture Rewards or VentureOne in the past 48 months, it shouldn't impact your ability to be approved for the Venture X.

That said, if you're interested in either the Venture Rewards or VentureOne, it may be worth applying for that card before the Venture X — otherwise, you'll need to wait a long time before you'll be able to get approved.

Related: Credit card showdown: Capital One Venture Rewards vs. Capital One Venture X

Bottom line

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers terrific value for all types of travelers. Fortunately, there are only a few restrictions regarding eligibility for the card's valuable welcome bonus.

As long as you time your applications carefully and have excellent credit based on Capital One's definition, this solid rewards card can be yours.

To learn more, check out our full review of the Venture X.

Learn more: Capital One Venture X

For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the benefits may be provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.