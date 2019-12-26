Last chance: How to make sure you’ve used your Amex airline-fee credit before the year ends
American Express offers multiple premium travel rewards cards, some of which come with perks that will reset at the end of the year. You’re leaving money on the table if you don’t use these benefits before they reset.
Multiple American Express cards offer an airline-fee credit that resets at the end of each calendar year. As the end of the 2019 approaches, make sure you’ve completely used the airline-fee credit that’s offered by the following American Express cards:
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express: Up to $250 credit (See Rates & Fees)
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Up to $200 credit (See Rates & Fees)
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Up to $200 credit (See Rates & Fees)
- American Express® Gold Card: Up to $100 credit (See Rates & Fees)
In order to check your progress toward using this credit, follow these steps:
- Log in to your American Express account
- Click the Benefits tab
- Either click the Travel tab or just scroll down on the main benefits page to find the airline-fee credit
You’ll see a progress bar that shows how much you have remaining of your credit.
If you’ve used all of your credit, it will instead display:
Technically, the airline-fee credit is meant to be used toward incidentals like checked baggage fees, seat assignment fees and airline lounge passes. However, depending on how airlines code certain purchases, you may also get reimbursement for other types of purchases with an airline. Check out the following articles for our advice on selecting an airline and our research on what types of airline purchases may be reimbursed:
If you have the Amex Platinum, there are two other benefits that will reset at the end of the year: your $35 December Uber credit and your July-through-December $50 Saks Fifth Avenue statement credit. Likewise, if you have the Amex Business Platinum, you’ll want to ensure you use your July-through-December $100 Dell statement credit. And, if you have the Amex Gold you’ll want to make sure to use your $10 December dining credit. Although these credits are smaller than the airline-fee credits on each card, they’re still worth taking advantage of before the end of the year to get maximum value from your card.
