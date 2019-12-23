UPDATE: Hyatt Globalists gifted AA EP status are getting systemwide upgrades too
It’s been a very happy holiday season for some Hyatt Globalists. As we’ve reported, some members of Hyatt’s highest tier status program received calls from their personal concierges telling them they’ve been granted Executive Platinum status on American Airlines.
The one thing we didn’t know was if they’d also be gifted the best perk of EP status — four systemwide upgrade certificates AA gives out each year.
We now know they will indeed get those super-valuable upgrade certs good for pretty much any flight AA flies including some of the longest like those to Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney. Several readers have told The Points Guy they got the systemwide upgrade certs in their accounts the same day their new status showed up.
A few lucky TPG employees who were Globalists with Hyatt also got the upgraded status and the systemwides. Monday morning, TPG reporter and travel analyst Zach Griff, Loyalty and Engagement Editor Richard Kerr and Executive Editorial Director Scott Mayerowitz all woke up to find the systemwide upgrades added to their newly-minted Executive Platinum AAdvantage accounts.
TPG values EP status at nearly $7,000, so that’s quite a gift. Among the benefits?
Free domestic upgrades, bonus earning benefits, free bags, free same-day standby, and priority check-in, security and boarding.
Glennie Janssen from Hyatt confirmed the original story (first reported by Gary Leff at View from the Wing) to The Points Guy.
Adam Kotkin, former Points Guy chief of staff, was one of the lucky Globalists.
“As a Hyatt Globalist, I’ve been very impressed with the concierge service I’ve received this year,” he told us. “So when I got a call… telling me that I’d be gifted complimentary Executive Platinum status, I was elated. I’ve found that Hyatt’s service has been consistently above average (Marriott’s also trying — I received a free 60k points earlier this year), and I’m really happy with this new AA/Hyatt partnership. Plus, it’s quite easy to earn Hyatt Globalist status through credit card spend, so I’m a happy camper.”
Interestingly, we couldn’t find any instances of current EPs getting complimentary Globalist status with Hyatt, but as we’ve reported, members of AA’s highest-tier Concierge Key do get automatic Globalist status.
Of course, not everyone is happy. Some think it dilutes the benefits of EP status earned the hard way. Others are angry that they weren’t targeted. So if Hyatt calls, answer the phone. They are only matching via telephone.
It’s not totally clear who is being picked, but it doesn’t appear to be based on stays or spend with Hyatt.
People who have gotten called say they are being told it will take up to two weeks to see the new status reflected on their accounts.
If you’ve been targeted and gifted the certificates please comment below.
