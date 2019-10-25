United Airlines to add a 6th daily nonstop flight between Newark and London
United Airlines is planning to add a sixth daily frequency between its hub in Newark and London Heathrow.
Beginning in March 2020, the carrier will add an 8 p.m. departure from Newark (EWR), bound for London Heathrow (LHR). United announced the flight Friday during the company’s first-ever media day in Chicago.
With the addition, the carrier will have hourly EWR departures between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Aside from the hourly nighttime flights from EWR to LHR, United will maintain its single day flight, which departs EWR at 8:30 a.m.
The additional flight from Newark will give United a combined 18 daily departures to Heathrow from all of its U.S. hubs, said Andrew Nocella, United’s chief commercial officer.
Heathrow is one of the world’s busiest airports and airlines can’t add service there without first obtaining a takeoff and landing slot.
They aren’t easy to come by.
“We borrowed from Lufthansa,” Nocella said, hinting at a lease but refusing to say for sure.
United has recently emphasized its presence in London. Also at the airline’s Chicago media day, United announced that through its partnership with Marriott, business-class passengers will be able to have their checked bags delivered to select hotels in London.
In August, the carrier announced that all of its Newark to London Heathrow nonstop flights would get its Polaris business-class product.
Additional reporting by Scott Mayerowitz.
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
