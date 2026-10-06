They say when it rains, it pours — even in the Arizona desert.

Flagstaff Pulliam Airport (FLG) in Arizona will gain not one but two new airlines and nonstop routes next summer.

United Airlines unveiled plans over the weekend for new twice-daily flights from Denver International Airport (DEN) to FLG, beginning Aug. 10, 2027.

The Star Alliance carrier's news came less than 48 hours after Delta Air Lines unveiled its own new service to FLG with twice-daily nonstops from Salt Lake City International Airport beginning June 7, 2027.

Both Delta and United will fly a Bombardier CRJ-550 to FLG with 10 first-class seats, 20 extra-legroom economy seats and 20 economy seats.

FLG is a little over two hours north of Phoenix and close to some of the state's best-known attractions, including Grand Canyon National Park and Sedona. The city is also home to Northern Arizona University.

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The additions will bring new competition to an airport where American Airlines has long been the dominant carrier. American has served FLG from its Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) hub for decades and, since 2018, from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

United operated the DEN-FLG route from 2019 through 2022, schedule data from the aviation analytics provider Cirium show.

FLG recently received an $800,000 federal grant to incentivize airlines to add new flights to either DEN or SLC.