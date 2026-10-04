Delta Air Lines is adding another exciting destination from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) next summer.

Beginning June 7, 2027, travelers can fly the SkyTeam Alliance carrier to Flagstaff Pulliam Airport (FLG) in Arizona. The airport is less than a two-hour drive from scenic Sedona and the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Delta will offer two daily SLC-FLG flights on a Bombardier CRJ-550 regional jet configured with 50 seats, including 10 in first class, 20 in extra-legroom Delta Comfort and 20 in economy.

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The new route is Delta's latest western destination from SLC. Over the past two years, the airline has filled out its feeder network in the west with nonstops to Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT) and Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) in 2024. And this year, it added service from SLC to Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) and Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport (STS), both in California, schedule data from aviation analytics provider Cirium shows.

The new routes, including to FLG, expand connecting opportunities for Delta flyers and SkyMiles loyalty program members at SLC. New intercontinental nonstop flights from the Utah capital to Jorge Chavez International Airport (LIM) in Lima, Peru, and Incheon International Airport (ICN) in Seoul began in 2025.

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Delta is FLG's second airline after American Airlines, which serves Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) from the northern Arizona airport, according to Cirium schedules.

The new Delta flight to FLG benefits from more than $1.3 million in incentives, including an $800,000 federal grant, to promote new air routes. The funds will guarantee Delta a minimum amount of revenue for the new route.

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