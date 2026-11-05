United Airlines is connecting its two West Coast hubs to northern Michigan.
Next summer, the carrier will launch nonstop service to Traverse City, Michigan, from both Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).
The two routes will launch on June 19 and run through the peak summer season, according to details shared Thursday by Cherry Capital Airport (TVC). The airport touted the service as something that would give TVC its "first-ever coast-to-coast nonstop footprint."
Tickets are now on sale.
Traverse City is a popular summer destination, situated on the banks of Grand Traverse Bay, an arm of Lake Michigan.
The region is also home to the famous National Cherry Festival each summer. That century-old extravaganza — which includes an air show — will feature the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels in 2027.
Traverse City route details
United will operate its California service to Traverse City on Saturdays through the summer.
However, the carrier will also offer flights on select Wednesdays — including before and after the cherry festival.
- Routes: SFO-TVC and LAX-TVC
- Dates: June 19 to Sept. 11 on Saturdays
- Select Wednesday service: June 30-July 7, Sept. 1-8
United will operate a Boeing 737-800 on the route, according to the airport.
That aircraft features 16 domestic first-class recliners across four rows up front, and 150 seats in the main cabin (the number of extra-legroom Economy Plus seats vary from one jet to another)
While United’s Los Angeles and San Francisco routes to TVC are new, the carrier is no stranger to the region.
United already offers service to the airport from each of its other mainland U.S. hubs — including Chicago, Denver, Houston, and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).
Yet another route from SFO
On top of the two Traverse City routes, United announced additional new service from San Francisco.
The carrier will launch flights to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) on March 29. That route will operate twice per week, year-round.
Traverse City and Jacksonville give United a total of seven new routes from its Bay Area hub in just the last couple of weeks.
Several of those flights are new transcontinental service, including routes to Hartford, Conn.; Richmond and Norfolk, Va; and Charleston, S.C.
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- United ditches flight segments, raises bar for 1K in Premier status shakeup
- The best credit cards to reach elite status
- Sneak peak: On board United’s posh new Airbus A321XLR
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