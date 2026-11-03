United's newest international destination: Chihuahua, Mexico

United Airlines will expand to northern Mexico next spring despite a cloudy outlook.

The Star Alliance carrier will return to Chihuahua Airport (CUU) in northern Mexico from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) beginning March 28, 2027.

Seating on a United CRJ-550. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Edibray Gómez Gallegos, the secretary of tourism of Chihuahua state, said the new route will increase connectivity for the state and "reflects growing interest among North American travelers in discovering the many tourist attractions Chihuahua has to offer."

United last served the IAH-CUU route in 2020, according to schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. It will join American Airlines among U.S. carriers serving the airport.

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A spacious Bombardier CRJ-550 will be used on the route. The plane, originally a 70-seat CRJ-700, is fitted with 10 first-class, 20 extra-legroom economy and 20 economy seats.

Other news: United is bringing its nicest plane (with the Polaris Studios) to a city that never sees it

Uncertain airline outlook

The new CUU route comes as airlines around the globe have been forced to adjust to soaring fuel costs.

United CEO Scott Kirby has previously warned that United has “no hesitation to cut capacity of flights that are losing money” in 2027 if fuel prices stay elevated as expected.

For context, the average global price for a gallon of jet fuel stood at $4.56 during the week ending Oct. 30, up 3.8% from the previous month's average, according to data from trade group IATA.

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For now, however, the carrier remains mostly in growth mode. This new route is the latest in a bevy of additions from United in 2027.

The airline will add at least five new routes from San Francisco International Airport (SFO), including to Charleston International Airport (CHS) in South Carolina and Richmond International Airport (RIC) in Virginia, and from O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chicago to L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA) in Bermuda.

And then there is United’s blockbuster 10-route summer long-haul expansion that will add destinations including Luxembourg Airport (LUX) and Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia to its map.

It is not all growth for United next year, though. The airline will end service to Tulum International Airport (TQO) in Mexico in January.

Overall, these additions and cuts underscore United's efforts to grow its network while keeping an eye on profitability.

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