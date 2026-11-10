When I founded TPG 16 years ago, my goal was to build a community where readers could share their thoughts and get answers to their points and miles questions. Since then, the TPG community has grown more than I ever could have imagined back in 2010 — and we're not done. Today, I'm proud to announce we're coming full circle as we launch a fresh look and product enhancements that will help you get the most out of your everyday spending.

Introducing our new look

1 of 3 TPG homepage redesign 2026 2 of 3 TPG Daily newsletter redesign 2026 3 of 3 TPG Rebrand Social 2026





Starting today, you'll see a new look across the TPG site, with our newsletters and social channels following this week. We’re staying true to our roots with a blue and green color palette, but we’re going even more bold. Our new iconography — reminiscent of pointillism — is an homage to me starting TPG solo ... a single dot (or point, if you will) that has now multiplied into a whole team, revealing the company's full vision (and helping readers multiply their own points along the way).

Launching product enhancements and new features

1 of 3 TPG member offers redesign 2026 2 of 3 TPG Hub New to Points and Miles 2026 3 of 3 AskTPG 2026 Launch





Ever since TPG's first evolution eight years ago from community forum to travel news and advice engine, we've been invested in growing our audience through our newsletters and social media platforms to offer the latest news, reviews, deals and advice — all for free. Last year we added Substack to the mix. Now, we are focused on serving our audience even more of what they love — from more relevant content to new tools to updated site features.

Here’s a quick look at some of what we’ve been working on:

A faster site that’s easier to explore. Our product and engineering teams have rebuilt the TPG website to make it faster, with a new homepage, navigation and topic hubs that make it simpler to find what you’re looking for.

More of the content our audiences want. We’re launching new series focused on firsthand POVs, real-world experiences and up-to-the-minute news across the loyalty space. TPG isn’t just helping you navigate the travel rewards space anymore. We’re here to help you discover all of the ways loyalty programs can reward you — from booking once-in-a-lifetime trips to saving money on your weekly gas fill-ups and morning coffee runs.

A starting place if you’re new to rewards. We heard you when you said you wanted more starter content, so we built a new Rewards Starter Guide . This learning hub is for anyone new to points, miles and cash back, with three steps and seven lessons. It’s a resource you can visit over and over — plus, we embedded our “Ask TPG a question" module into the hub and on every lesson, so a reader who gets stuck can ask rather than start over.

Easier ways to find answers. We’re also investing in new on-site tools like A skTPG, our on-site AI resource, so that our readers can get advice directly from the source, right on the homepage. With the rise in AI-based search, it’s more important than ever that AI tools have resources like TPG so you can trust that you’re getting expertise-backed answers and advice when you ask questions about loyalty programs, credit cards and travel.

Unlock exclusive deals with a free account. Our new Member Offers page give s you deals on travel tools and loyalty programs to help you get more from your points and miles.

Ways to connect with TPG experts and each other. Comments are back across our articles so readers can interact with each other, share their own experiences, ask for advice or connect with our writers and editors with follow-up questions. We love reader feedback — this new era of deeper engagement with our audience is exciting. Engaging with you all has always been the joy in this for me.

And we’re not done yet

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The last 16 years have been an absolute dream come true, but I’m even more excited for what the future holds. We have more exciting rollouts still to come, and I’m so proud of the TPG team for continuing to evolve with new technologies and to meet the changing needs of our community. I’m confident, even after all these years, that we are still headed in the right direction.

Stay tuned and make sure you’re following The Points Guy so you don’t miss out on what’s coming next.