Our favorite part about The Points Guy is the community of people who love deals, points and travel just as much as we do.

That's why we're excited to build a community where TPG readers and viewers can connect with us — and each other. When you create a free TPG account, you can join the conversation in the comments on TPG articles to ask questions, share your own experiences and offer real-world advice when you've already been there and done that.

But creating a TPG account unlocks more than just the conversation.

What are TPG member offers?

TPG members get access to special offers that can help you save on our favorite travel tools and earn more with top rewards programs. This includes tools picked by our rewards experts that can help you find award flights, get through the airport faster, automatically save money when flight prices drop and more.

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Depending on the special offer, you might get a bigger new-member bonus, additional free months of a service, a discount or other bonus perks when you sign up through your TPG account. At times, we've even seen TPG-exclusive credit card bonuses and some of the highest available bonuses on points purchases.

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How to access TPG member offers

Create a free TPG member account

Log in and then visit the TPG member offers page

Browse the available special offers and select “Get offer” to access the one you want. You'll then be directed to the offer page to redeem that specific deal.

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Examples of TPG member offers

As just one example, TPG members who purchase a year of point.me via the TPG member offers page can currently get four bonus months added to their membership, worth $43. This is a TPG member-exclusive deal you can't access elsewhere.

That offer gives you access to point.me's unlimited award search tool that finds flights you can book with points, lets you set price alerts and more.

The point.me Premium membership level also includes a points strategy consultation, a $100 annual concierge booking credit and the ability to use multi-city search.

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You'll currently also find special offers for TPG members from ExpertFlyer, Clear, Blacklane, Junova, Flighty and Rove, just to name a few.

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And there’s no need to pick just one deal: You can take advantage of as many TPG special offers as you'd like.

TPG Tip: Here's everything you may want to know about using point.me to find award flights

Bottom line

We want to help you travel better, find the best flights and keep more money in your pocket — so we're bringing some of the best deals we can find on travel tools and services our team of experts knows and uses all in one place for TPG members.

The TPG member offers page will continue to evolve, so check back periodically to see what's new.

We can't wait to see you in the TPG community — and we'd love to hear which types of offers and companies you'd like us to add next.