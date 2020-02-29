Save up to $300, earn up to 10k United Miles on Hawaii vacation packages
Dreaming of a Hawaiian escape? United’s got you covered.
From now until March 5, United MileagePlus members can get up $300 off and 10,000 bonus miles per adult on vacation packages to Hawaii. All you have to do is book a three-night minimum air and hotel package for travel between now and Oct. 31, 2020.
Hawaii can be a pricey destination to visit, so here at TPG we’re big fans of any opportunity to both save some money while also boosting our mileage. If you received one of United’s nice targeted offers via United’s Miles Play promotion, this could be a great opportunity to maximize that offer even further. For instance, Senior News Editor Clint Henderson got an offer for 7,200 miles after taking just one trip valued at $225 or more.
Here’s a look at some of the packages being offered:
A majority of the packages offer 5,000 bonus miles, however you’ll earn 10,000 for Outrigger Resorts, as pointed out by Frequent Flyer Bonuses. Plus, you can save even more with United’s exclusive hotel deals, including up to 40% off at select hotels, and up to $100 in resort credits or a free fourth night.
With the ever-changing and growing concerns around coronavirus, travelers can add on United’s Travel Protection Plus starting at $100 a person. By doing so, you will be able to cancel for any reason, and if the package price drops, your total would be readjusted to reflect that.
Featured photo by Timur Alexandrov / EyeEm.
