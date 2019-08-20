This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For over a year now, the United Explorer Card has provided 25% back in the form of a statement credit when you use the card to make a United inflight purchases such as Wi-Fi, snacks or alcohol. That was great news for Explorer cardholders, but what wasn’t great was that those with the pricier United Club Card didn’t enjoy the same 25% back on those purchases. Fortunately that seems to have recently changed.
Thanks to a tip from TPG reader Adam, I peeked at some recent inflight Wi-Fi charges made within the last few days on my United Club Card. Sure enough, the 25% statement credit was indeed present.
While my recent purchases were solely Wi-Fi, based on how the credit operates on the United Explorer Card, we presume this statement credit also works for inflight food and beverages, though TPG has reached out to Chase for confirmation. We’ve yet to receive a response from Chase.
Related: The Best Credit Cards for Flying United
When deciding which United card is right for you, keep in mind that the biggest perk of the United Club Card is United Club membership for the primary cardholder (who can then bring with them immediate family comprised of one adult and children under 21 or two guests). The card comes with a $450 annual fee, but that’s still $200 less than the normal $650 annual membership fee to join the United Club outright.
Additionally, those with the United Club Card receive select Premier Access benefits, two free checked bags, 2x miles per dollar on all United purchases, 1.5x miles per dollar on all other spend, no close-in award booking fees and improved access to United award inventory.
As a reminder, following similar moves by Delta and American, beginning Nov, 1, 2019, United Club members and one-time pass holders will only be able to access the United Club when traveling with a ticket for a same-day United, Star Alliance or partner flight.
Bottom Line
This 25% statement credit on inflight United purchases may be a small addition for a $450 per year card, but for frequent United travelers, it’s still likely a welcome addition (that was arguably about a year overdue). If you are looking for ways to save on inflight Wi-Fi across a variety of airlines, here’s a rundown of all the credit cards that can help you out.
Featured photo by The Points Guy staff.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.