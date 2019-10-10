United Airlines unveils first 15 destinations for new two-class CRJ550
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines will begin flying its the Bombardier CRJ550, a 50-seat regional jet with a first class cabin, to 15 cities from Chicago at the end of October.
The aircraft, which is a re-certified version of the Bombardier CRJ700 airframe, will first fly to Harrisburg (MDT) in Pennsylvania from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) on Oct. 27, the Star Alliance carrier said Thursday evening. United will also begin flying it to 14 more cities from its Chicago hub:
- Allentown (ABE)
- Cedar Rapids (CID)
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (CVG)
- Columbus (CMH)
- Des Moines (DSM)
- Grand Rapids (GRR)
- Greensboro (GSO)
- Indianapolis (IND)
- Madison (MSN)
- Northwest Arkansas (XNA)
- Oklahoma City (OKC)
- Richmond (RIC)
- St. Louis (STL)
- Tulsa (TUL)
Tickets for CRJ550 flights will go on sale Saturday, Oct. 12, said United.
Related: United flyers will ‘love’ new dual-class CRJ550 jet
The CRJ550 will feature 10 first class seats, 20 Economy Plus extra-legroom seats, and 20 economy seats. In addition, it will sport several closets so passengers do not have to gate check carry-on bags, and a snack bar.
“The customer is going to love it,” Trans States CEO Rick Leach told TPG in September. Trans States-owned GoJet Airlines will operate 54 CRJ550s for United.
Hello visitor! ???????? The new CRJ550 from @united with 3 class seating configuration is visiting today. @EmbryRiddle @FlyDAB pic.twitter.com/lVoRDFqWZv
— Nicolás Pombo (@Nicolas_Pombo) October 8, 2019
Following the jet’s debut in Chicago, United plans to begin flying it from its Newark Liberty (EWR) and — in a new addition bound to excite Washington DC-based travelers — Washington Dulles (IAD) hubs by early next year.
The Star Alliance carrier is expanding its Dulles hub with new domestic spokes. It will add Akron/Canton (CAK), Philadelphia (PHL) and West Palm Beach (PBI) to its roster of destinations from the airport next year.
United hopes the CRJ550 will help it capture a larger share of premium international travelers bound for small and mid-size cities in the U.S. Executives have frequently cited the example of Northwest Arkansas, home to retail giant Walmart’s headquarters, where they said the airline carries a lower percentage of business travelers than competitors due to a lack of premium seating options on flights into XNA.
Executives at United have also said that they have to fly all-economy jets to small markets because of limits in the carrier’s pilots contract. That contract caps the number of large regional jets, ones that typically have a first class cabin and seat up to 76 passengers, at 255 aircraft, while both American Airlines and Delta Air Lines can fly more than 300 of these aircraft.
United aims to have all 54 CRJ550s in service by next June.
Featured image courtesy of United Airlines.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.