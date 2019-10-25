The Force is strong with this one: United goes to a galaxy far, far away
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Does it get any better than airplanes, travel and Star Wars? The correct answer is, no, it absolutely does not. The intersection of those things is pretty much peak levels of awesome. As if Star Wars fans, like myself, weren’t already beyond pumped about the December release of the final film in the story of Luke Skywalker, United has now brought the excitement into the realm of travel.
We already knew that United was going to be one of the many airlines operating a Star Wars-themed livery, but that was just the beginning. The airline is going fully to the dark side with Star Wars amenity kits, themed boarding music, opportunities for mileage redemptions to attend the upcoming premier of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and more.
Guide to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World
Star Wars plane to fly in November
First, the plane. A Boeing 737-800, with an eye-catching light and dark side paint job, will take off in November operating on routes in the U.S., Canada, Central America and the Caribbean. But it’s not just what’s on the outside that counts with this one, as inside there will be a special Star Wars plaque and headrests with emblems from the Resistance and the First Order.
But wait, there’s more. You’ll also be able to track the plane via its tail number (N36272) on FlightAware, where it will display as a special Star Wars icon and name — X-Wing starship. This is basically a Star Wars AvGeek’s dream come true. If you track it right now, it’s still sitting in Amarillo, likely letting the new paint dry.
However, while the new paint job will fly in November, you may want to hold off flying this bird until December, as during that month, there will be Star Wars-themed music played during boarding and commemorative pins shared with guests in celebration of the release of “The Rise of Skywalker.”
Related: Best credit cards for flying United Airlines
New amenity kits
In keeping with the theme, United will offer Star Wars-themed amenity kits to its premium passengers on eligible flights. Expect the socks, eye masks and even the amenity kit bag itself to pay homage to the universe that is home to Luke, Leia, Rey, Chewie, Kylo, R2-D2 and more.
Staying safe in the galaxy
Whether you fly the Star Wars-themed plane or not, Star Wars may be aboard your next United flight thanks to a new safety video that goes all-in on classic John Williams tunes and characters from a galaxy far, far away. Part of the safety demonstration is even delivered by hologram. Because, of course.
Use miles to see the Star Wars premiere
I saved the best for last, but some MileagePlus members will get to cash in their miles to see the December transatlantic premieres of “The Rise of Skywalker” in either Los Angeles and London via the MileagePlus Exclusives program.
These auctions will undoubtedly go for hundreds of thousands of miles, but each includes two tickets to the premiere, along with flights, hotel and other Star Wars goodies.
If you’re working with a smaller mileage budget, Star Wars-themed amenity kits and such are also available via the Exclusives program.
Bottom line
This series of Star Wars tales has been told since 1977 — before many of us at TPG were even born. As a child of 1981, I grew up with a case of Star Wars toys, fell in love with the movies, memorized the soundtrack and was inspired to look beyond the suns of Tatooine. I was beyond thrilled when the series returned to the big screen as I was heading off to college in 1999, and will now watch the final chapter in the saga with my two kids. Star Wars has now spanned three generations, and I know that many of you have Star Wars stories similar to mine.
Featured image courtesy of United Airlines.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.