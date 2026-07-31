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United's new 'Elevated' Dreamliner, Polaris suites coming to 4 more international routes

July 31, 2026
4 min read
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United Airlines is bringing its most premium planes to four more long-haul routes.

This fall, the carrier will debut its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with the "Elevated" interior at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

This is the aircraft that has United's brand-new Polaris business-class suites with sliding privacy doors — and eight of the ultraluxe Polaris Studio suites.

The whole cabin, though, offers a refresh from United's current long-haul fleet, and includes what the airline has deemed the largest economy seatback screens in the world.

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More routes for United's new 'Elevated' Dreamliners

Currently, you'll only find the posh 787 on two long-haul routes: from San Francisco to Singapore and London.

But with more of these high-end planes joining United's fleet with every passing month, the aircraft is about to make its first appearance at the carrier's Texas hub.

It'll be phased onto routes to four different cities across four continents.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Starting Oct. 24, United's new 787-9s will begin flying three routes out of Houston:

  • IAH to Governor Andre Franco Montoro International Airport (GRU) in Sao Paulo
  • IAH to Narita International Airport (NRT) in Tokyo
  • IAH to Sydney Airport (SYD)
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Then, the Elevated Dreamliner will start service from IAH to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) just after the new year, on Jan. 5.

United's poshest plane yet

This is United's next-generation, long-haul aircraft, which sports a configuration that skews heavily toward the upper-echelon seats.

Across the Polaris business-class and Premium Plus (premium economy) cabins, there are a whopping 99 premium seats on board.

Seating productSeat count on United's Boeing 787-9 Elevated Dreamliner
Polaris Studio suites
Eight lie-flat suites in row 1 and in the first bulkhead row
Polaris business-class suites
56 lie-flat suites across two cabins
Premium Plus
35 recliners
Economy Plus
33 extra legroom seats
Economy
90 seats
Total
222 seats

The highlight of the new plane is certainly the two rows of brand-new, extra-spacious Polaris Studios, located in the first row and across the first bulkhead.

These pods have 27-inch 4K screens and come with a host of "soft product" upgrades, such as a caviar service. I was on board the inaugural long-haul flight with these suites back in April, and it certainly wasn't a bad way to spend 17 hours in the sky en route to Singapore.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

To access those seats, you'll want to book a Polaris seat and then upgrade from there. Note that if you book the carrier's new basic business ("Polaris Base") fare, you won't be eligible to upgrade.

Bottom line

United had already announced plans to (briefly) phase the Elevated 787-9 onto two additional routes from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) beginning earlier in September:

  • SFO to Incheon International Airport (ICN) in Seoul
  • SFO to Zurich Airport (ZRH)

After October, the plane will phase out the SFO-ICN route again, and the SFO-ZRH route will end for the winter season.

Both routes will see this plane in the future, though, the airline said.

As of March, United had expected to take delivery of 20 of these jets in 2026.

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Featured image by SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.