United Airlines adds Milwaukee flights for Election 2020
The country may be months away from knowing who the Democratic nominee for president is but pollsters in Los Angeles, New York and Washington now have more ways to get to the party’s convention in Milwaukee this July.
United Airlines will add one-time flights between Milwaukee (MKE) and Los Angeles (LAX), New York LaGuardia (LGA), Washington Dulles (IAD) and Washington Reagan National (DCA), according to Cirium schedules. The flights will operate to Milwaukee on July 11 and 12, and from the convention host city on July 17. The Democratic convention is scheduled for July 13-16.
American Airlines will also operate one-time convention-goer flights between Milwaukee and Washington National. Southwest Airlines is the only carrier that has regular flights between Washington — both Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and National airports — and Milwaukee.
Politics may be known for strange bedfellows, but it is apparently good for business too.
United’s one-time flights to Milwaukee are:
- Los Angeles: one flight on a Boeing 737-800 on July 12
- New York LaGuardia: one flight on a 737-700 on July 11, and two flights on an Airbus A319 and A320 on July 12
- Washington Dulles: one flight on a 737-700 on July 12
- Washington National: one flight on an A319 on July 11, and two flights on an A319 and A320 on July 12
The airline’s one-time flights from Milwaukee on July 17 are:
- Los Angeles: one flight on a 737-900ER
- New York LaGuardia: three flights on A319s
- Washington Dulles: one flight on an A319
- Washington National: one flight on A319s and a 737-700
United will also add a second daily flight to Milwaukee from its San Francisco (SFO) hub for two daily on July 12, and a return to San Fransisco on July 17, Cirium shows.
Tickets for the all of the flights are on sale.
Airlines have yet to schedule any one-time routes to the Republican National Convention in Charlotte (CLT) from Aug. 24-27. However, the city is the second largest hub for American whereas Milwaukee lacks a hub carrier.
The Milwaukee flights are not United’s first Election 2020 additions. The carrier also added a one-time flight to Des Moines (DSM) from Washington National on Feb. 1 with a return on Feb. 4 for pols headed to the Iowa Caucus that was held on Feb. 3.
Featured image by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
