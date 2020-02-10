American Airlines adds Milwaukee route for 2020 election convention
They say politics makes for strange bedfellows. They also make for a new one-off air route at American Airlines, which will add flights to Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention this summer.
The Oneworld alliance carrier will add eight weekly flights between Washington Reagan National (DCA) and Milwaukee (MKE) during the days before and after the event, according to Cirium schedule data. American, which does not normally fly nonstop between the cities, will offer two flights on both July 11 and 12, and again on both July 17 and 18 all with 76-seat Embraer 175 jets.
The flights will operate on the weekends before and after the Democratic convention, which is scheduled for July 13-16, when American has unused slots available at its Washington National hub.
Southwest Airlines is the only carrier regularly flying between the Washington area — both Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Washington National airports — and Milwaukee, Cirium schedule show. The market was dominated by Milwaukee-based Midwest Airlines for years. However, that service ended in 2012, just two years after it merged with Frontier Airlines.
American has not yet loaded any additional flights for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte from Aug. 24-27. However, with its second largest hub in the Queen City, it already offers the most seats of any airline to pols headed to the event.
“We’re always evaluating our network and adding service for special events that matter the most to our customers,” said American spokeswoman Nichelle Tait when asked about the added Milwaukee route.
Other airlines have also added flights for the 2020 campaign. United Airlines added a one-time flight to Des Moines (DSM) from Washington National on Feb. 1 with a return on Feb. 4 for pols headed to the Iowa Caucus on Feb. 3, Ciriums shows.
With both conventions still months away, and a Democratic primary campaign that may stretch out for months, more one-time routes serving pols could be in the offing.
Featured image by SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images.
