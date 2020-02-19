United Airlines is adding 20 more dual-class Bombardier CRJ550 jets
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines is betting on the continued success of the Bombardier CRJ550 with a commitment for 20 more of the type by next year.
The Chicago-based carrier is adding the additional CRJ550s, its first 50-seat regional jet with a first-class cabin, to its agreement with regional affiliate GoJet Airlines, Trans States-owned GoJet said Wednesday. The additional aircraft, which will give United a fleet of 74 CRJ550s by the end of 2021, will begin arriving this summer.
The CRJ550, a re-certified variant of the Bombardier CRJ700, is outfitted with 10 seats in first class, 20 in Economy Plus and 20 in economy. The jets feature several closets that allow passengers to forgo gate-checking carry-on bags and are configured with a self-serve pantry for first-class customers.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news
Notably for United, the aircraft allowed it to offer first-class seats on routes where it was unable to do so with its prior regional fleet because of caps on large regional jets, typically those with 65-76 seats, under its agreement with pilots.
“Our customers are telling us they love flying the CRJ550 and we’re excited to continue growing our fleet and our long-standing relationship with GoJet,” Sarah Murphy, senior vice president of United Express at United, said in a statement.
United introduced the CRJ550 on flights between its Chicago O’Hare (ORD) base and 15 cities, including Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (MDT), and Northwest Arkansas near Fayetteville, Arkansas (XNA), in October. The jets now fly numerous routes from the airline’s Chicago, Newark Liberty (EWR) and — beginning in March — Washington Dulles (IAD) hubs.
Related: What it’s like flying United’s new CRJ550
United initially committed to 50 CRJ550s with Trans States-owned GoJet in February 2019, upping that to 54 jets last June.
By adding the 50-seat jets to its feeder fleet and in turn reducing the number of CRJ700s it flies, United is able to add more Embraer 175s. The airline ordered 20 more of the E-Jets with deliveries this year in December.
More: United flyers will ‘love’ new dual-class CRJ550 jet
Featured image courtesy of United Airlines.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.