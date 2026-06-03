With the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than a month away, all sorts of companies — from airlines to credit card issuers — is getting in on the action. And Uber is no exception.

The rideshare and food delivery giant has launched new offerings during the tournament this summer. These features and discounts are geared for soccer fans traveling to host cities, but other travelers can benefit from some of them, too.

Here's how.

Related: You can now book hotels with Uber via a new Expedia partnership, and there are some good deals

New match-day transportation options

SCOTT OLSON/GETTY IMAGES

First off, Uber Shuttle services are coming to four U.S. match venues: Miami, Dallas, Boston and New York/New Jersey. Shuttles will operate at the stadiums immediately after games to provide an easier, more affordable way to get back to your hotel.

Shuttle tickets cost a flat rate of $45 in Miami, Dallas and Boston or $49 in New York — with no dreaded surge pricing. You can book a seat in advance by tapping the shuttle icon in the Uber app, then present the in-app QR code when you board.

Uber is also introducing a new service called Uber Max for large groups — up to 14 passengers — traveling to or from the stadium in New York, Miami and Los Angeles during the tournament. You can order an Uber Max on-demand or book ahead using the Hourly tile on the app's home screen.

UBER

Lastly, Uber aims to help riders streamline their route to the World Cup by enhancing in-app directions across airports and stadiums. At all host city airports in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, new turn-by-turn directions will guide users directly from their gate to the Uber pickup zone. Similarly, the app can help guide you to less congested pickup areas at stadiums in San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Toronto.

Related: How to turn off this new Uber feature so you aren't overcharged

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up Submitting... By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Savings on tournament transportation

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. SANDRA MONTANEZ/GETTY IMAGES

Another new addition: something called Travel Pass, which provides 14 days of savings on rides and food deliveries outside your home city. A pass costs $4.99 in U.S. host cities ($1.99 in Mexico, $3.99 in Canada) and offers up to $85 in total savings:

20% off one airport pickup (up to $10 maximum)

10% off up to three city rides ($10 maximum each)

10% off up to three Uber Eats orders ($15 maximum each)

Uber touts Travel Pass as a way to save across your entire trip, not just in one host city. This could be handy if you're following a team from one city to another — but you could theoretically use it on other domestic trips as well. The pass is "valid for country-wide travel," though it appears you must be in a host city (and outside your home city) to purchase it.

If you're traveling to a World Cup host city this summer and you plan to take a rideshare or order food multiple times, it may be worth paying $4.99 for a Travel Pass.

Passes can be purchased in the Account section of the Uber app starting June 1. Each is valid for 14 days, and you can choose which day you want your pass to start.

Related: How to earn more points and miles with Uber, Lyft and Starbucks apps

More rewards at restaurants

MASKOT/GETTY IMAGES

Dine Out on Uber Eats has been around for a while now, letting users book restaurant reservations in the app through OpenTable. Now, Uber is making this service more rewarding for soccer fans with 30% Uber Cash earnings on Dine Out meals in U.S. host cities.

Simply make your reservation through Dine Out in the Uber Eats app, then upload a photo of your receipt before you leave the restaurant. You'll earn 30% Uber Cash (up to $35) on each meal during the World Cup.

Even if you're not attending a match, if you live in or find yourself visiting a host city during the tournament, this could help you snag some extra savings.

Related: How to use your American Express Uber benefits for rides and meals

Bottom line

Uber's new offerings are a nice addition for World Cup travelers, and they might even pay off for other travelers in and around the host cities.

Plus, Uber is getting in on the game-day spirit with other fun touches. You can customize your in-app car icon with your national team's flag and take advantage of something called Defeat Deals: If your team is eliminated from the tournament, you'll receive a 30% discount on a future ride — "so you can leave the packed bars, game-day crowds, and heartbreak behind," according to the brand.