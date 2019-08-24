This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Arriving passengers traveling through Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) now have the option to request an Uber ride without the need for a smartphone or personal device. This past week, a developer at Uber shared images via Twitter that show new rider kiosks at the airport.
Previously, to request a ride, users were required to do so via the Uber app on their smartphones. While extremely convenient in most cases, Uber is essentially unavailable to users who aren’t able to access their device or are without cellular/Wi-Fi data. Now, Uber is working to address the limitations of its app-based business model by testing kiosks from which a customer can request a ride without the need for a personal device.
Two of Uber’s new rider kiosks have been installed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. According to one of the project’s developers, the kiosks serve two purposes: to inform and assist riders that already have access to an account via a personal device, and the ability to request a ride without the need for a personal device.
Existing Uber riders with access to their account from a personal device can use the kiosks to find out more information about their ride, including the location of ride-share pickup zones at the airport. Uber already operates a mini-lounge for riders at New York-LaGuardia Airport that offers a similar service to riders.
The most significant feature of Uber’s new airport kiosks is the ability to request a ride without the need for a personal device. This is great news for travelers who are unable to access their personal device or mobile network. Additionally, travelers without an Uber account are able to request a ride from the kiosks by providing simple contact details and basic info including their name, a phone number, and their destination. Payments are also handled at the kiosks.
The Uber ride kiosks are only available at Toronto Pearson International Airport at the moment. The kiosks are located in Terminal 3 near international arrivals. This isn’t the first test program Uber’s conducted at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Last year Uber tested the option to have UberEATS delivered directly to passenger gates at the airport.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Featured image by Jon Kantrowitz (@jkantro) via Twitter
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.