Uber is offering its subscription service for half-off: Is it worth it?
If you’re a frequent Uber user, odds are you’ve heard of Uber Pass. Much like Lyft Pink, the subscription service offers discounted rides and free food delivery for a monthly fee.
Since launching in 2018, the program expanded to more than 200 cities across the U.S., including New York City, Seattle, Portland, St. Louis, Honolulu, Madison, Milwaukee, and Nashville. Membership usually costs $24.99 a month, but Uber is offering it for half-off for a limited time.
Is it worth signing up? Let’s take a closer look to find out.
Uber Pass flash sale
Uber offers two types of subscriptions: Uber Pass, which includes benefits on rides and Uber Eats orders, and Eats Pass, which offers benefits on Eats orders only. Uber Pass normally costs $24.99 per month, while Eats Pass costs $9.99 per month. Both subscriptions are billed monthly, so you could cancel at any time. However, you could get half-off an Uber Pass for a limited time if you commit to an annual subscription.
From Dec. 10 through Dec. 31, 2021, Uber will offer annual Uber Pass memberships for $150 to those willing to prepay. This works out to $12.50 per month — about 50% off.
To sign up, open the Uber app, open the menu bar and tap “Uber Pass.” Then, tap the button that says “Get a Pass.” Make sure to pay using a credit card that earns extra rewards on ride-hailing services.
This will be the first major promotion Uber has ever offered for the subscription. Uber says that it’s doing this as a thank-you for its customers.
“We know it’s been an incredibly challenging year, and we wanted to extend our appreciation for customers that are relying on Uber’s services to navigate the new normal,” said Dan Bilen, Senior Product Manager for Uber Pass, to TPG. “It’s important that we continue to help stretch savings through programs like Uber Pass, which will deliver even more value to members through initiatives like the upcoming flash sale.”
Uber Pass benefits
As an Uber Pass subscriber, you’ll get 10% off UberX, UberXL, and Uber Comfort rides and 15% off Uber Black, Uber Premier, and Uber Black SUV rides. Uber has confirmed to TPG that these discounts stack with other promotions, such as those earned through the Uber Rewards program, and there’s no cap on how much you could save.
On the food delivery side of Uber, you’ll get free delivery on Uber Eats orders over $15, plus 5% off (including on pickup orders). Again, this discount is stackable with other promotions. These benefits match those offered by an Eats Pass subscription.
Uber is also in the process of rolling out grocery delivery in partnership with Cornershop. If available in your city, you’ll get free delivery on grocery orders of $30 more.
Uber Pass benefits are available nationwide, except in California. You’ll also earn Uber Rewards points as per usual when requesting rides or ordering food, though unfortunately, you won’t earn points on the subscription fee itself. In case you missed it, the Uber Rewards program is in the process of a major overhaul and will soon offer many new redemption options, ranging from free coffee from Starbucks to free rides to free food orders and more.
Should you sign up?
This promotion is a first-of-its-kind for Uber and is quite generous. Whether it makes sense for you to sign up will depend on your personal habits.
Uber Pass is ideal for those who regularly use Uber to request rides and order food. To justify a subscription under the promotional rate, you’d likely need to spend around $100 on UberX rides and place a couple of Uber Eats orders each month — spend anything more than that and you’ll be coming out ahead.
Uber Pass would also be a good option for those looking to stretch the value of the monthly Uber Cash credit you get with The Platinum Card® from American Express, and starting in 2021, the American Express® Gold Card.
That said, if you only use Uber to order food, it could be harder to justify the premium over an Eats Pass subscription. The $10-a-month subscription gets you free delivery on Uber Eats orders over $15, as well as a 5% discount on your order. Plus, select Amex cards now offer 12 months of complimentary access to Eats Pass when you enroll by Dec. 31, 2021.
By comparison, Lyft Pink costs $19.99 a month or one year free if you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve. It provides up to 15% off Lyft rides, three free Lyft bike and scooter rides every month and free Grubhub+ membership, among other benefits. Unlike Uber, it doesn’t provide free grocery delivery.
Featured image by Hrach Hovhannisyan/Shutterstock.
