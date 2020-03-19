Here’s everything you need to know about the Uber Rewards program
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with current details. It was originally published on Nov. 14, 2018.
If you find yourself using Uber a lot, you should be familiar with its rewards program, one that frequent travelers have requested for years. Uber Rewards offers riders Uber credits and elite status that comes with a wide variety of perks.
The program is quite robust and somewhat resembles an airline or dining rewards program. It’s free to join, but riders won’t be automatically enrolled, so make sure you opt in via the app. You can do that by opening the Uber app, tapping the menu icon in the top left corner and selecting Uber Rewards from the list.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
There are two main aspects to the program: First, the rewards you earn, and second, the different tiers of elite status you can attain and each perk that comes along with it.
In This Post
Rewards
Once you join Uber Rewards, you’ll start earning points on rides and UberEats orders, Uber’s food delivery service, immediately. Points earning breaks down like this:
- 1 point per eligible dollar spent on UberPool and UberEats
- 2 points per eligible dollar spent on UberX, XL, WAV/Assist, Comfort and Select
- 3 points per eligible dollar spent on UberBlack and Black SUV
But how much are the points worth? Points are worth 1 cent apiece in Uber credit — once you’ve earned 500 points, you’ll get a $5 Uber Cash credit, which you can use toward future Uber rides and UberEats orders. For every additional 500 points you earn, you’ll receive another $5 credit.
What this essentially equates to is 1% back in Uber credit on UberPool rides and UberEats orders, 2% back on Uber’s flagship UberX product and 3% back when taking rides in high-end vehicles like UberBlack.
While the program isn’t insanely rewarding, it definitely has a solid return, especially considering that before the launch of Uber Rewards, no one was being rewarded at all. Even better, this stacks with points you’d earn from a credit card. So if you were charging a $50 UberX ride to a card like Chase Sapphire Reserve, which earns 3x points on all travel purchases, you’d be earning 100 Uber points through Uber Rewards (essentially worth $1 in Uber credit) and 150 Chase Ultimate Rewards points (worth $3 according to TPG’s valuations).
There’s no cap on how many points you can collect, and you’ll even earn your own points on business rides charged to your employer’s account and when splitting rides with friends. Note that points are accrued based on a ride’s base fare and taxes and fees, but tips aren’t eligible for points earning.
Elite status
Earning elite status with Uber is relatively straightforward compared to airlines and hotel loyalty schemes. It really comes down to how many points you collect with Uber over six months.
Like an airline, you’ll have a qualifying period to earn points toward elite status. These elite points are the same points you earn that you can redeem for Uber credit and are accrued at the same rate.
In the case of Uber Rewards, each rider has six months to hit status. The earning period is tied to the date you joined Uber Rewards, and when you obtain each level of status, you’ll stay at that tier for the remaining earning period and the next six months after that.
Here are the points needed to earn each elite tier (which appear to be inspired by other, more prominent loyalty schemes):
- Blue: Requires no points
- Gold: Requires 500 points earned in six months (i.e., spend $250 on UberX rides)
- Platinum: Requires 2,500 points earned in a six-month period (i.e. spend $1,250 on UberX rides)
- Diamond: Requires 7,500 points earned in a six-month period (i.e. spend $3,750 on UberX rides)
For example, if you joined the program on Nov. 14, 2019, the six-month earning period would last until May 14, 2020. If you unlock Gold on Feb. 1, 2020, you’d have Gold status from that date until Nov. 14, 2020, since you keep your status for the remainder of the earning period and the six months after that.
And there’s excellent news for riders who want a fast-track to status. Uber will automatically look at everyone’s ride history over the past six months and apply those eligible rides toward your elite status. So, you may have status the minute you sign up for Uber Rewards.
Perks
Each elite tier comes with its own unique set of perks:
Blue: Access to earning reward points that you can redeem for Uber rides and UberEats orders.
Gold: Over the past few years, Uber has introduced fees if you can cancel your ride two or three minutes after ordering it. Now, if a Gold member cancels a ride after the fee-free cancellation period, but rebooks a new Uber within 15 minutes, you’ll automatically have the cancellation fee refunded (normally ~$5). Note that UberPool rides aren’t eligible for this benefit. This is a great perk, as TPG staff and readers have been dealing with ongoing issues around cancellation fees. You’ll also receive priority support when contacting Uber, meaning faster response times and being connected with better-trained support agents.
Platinum: The biggest benefit Platinum members enjoy is the ability to lock-in prices on one particular route. You’ll be able to change this route once a month, and price protection works in both directions — meaning you won’t be subject to surge pricing. This could be a real money-saver for commuters who incorporate Uber into their daily life. Uber recently introduced a similar feature called Ride Pass, but you have to pay $15 a month, so this gets you around that fee, albeit only on one route.
Platinum members also get priority pick-up at most airports where you’ll jump to the front of the digital queue. However, this doesn’t mean your car will be curbside in two minutes — you’ll still be subject to wherever the closest driver may be, which could be in an off-site parking lot. Platinum members also enjoy all the benefits of Gold members.
Diamond: Uber’s top-level status is called Diamond, and riders get four more valuable extras by sitting on the loyalty program’s throne. Diamond members have dedicated phone support from Uber’s “most-experienced customer support agents.” Most exciting is that Diamonds receive complimentary surprise upgrades from UberX cars to premium products like UberBlack or UberSelect — although Uber doesn’t specify when or how you’ll be upgraded. Like Uber VIP, Diamonds have a special “UberX Diamond” option in your app if you want only want to be paired with highly-rated drivers. Finally, Uber waives the delivery fee on three UberEats orders every six months for Diamond members, which could save up to $8 on each order. Diamond members also enjoy all the benefits of Gold and Platinum members.
Best credit cards for Uber
The Platinum Card® from American Express gives up to $200 in annual Uber credits, which is now added directly to your Uber Cash balance and automatic Uber VIP status that matches you with highly-rated drivers and luxurious cars. An Amex representative told TPG that Uber Rewards would not affect Platinum cardholders’ access to Uber VIP or their monthly Uber credit.
Uber Rewards is an excellent opportunity to stack your earnings by using the right credit card. These cards net the best return on spend with Uber:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on Uber expenses, which code as travel on your statement)
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x points on eligible travel purchases, including Uber rides)
- The Platinum Card® from American Express (Up to $200 in Uber credits to use annually)
- American Express® Green Card (3x on transit, including ride-hailing apps like Uber)
- Blue Cash Preferred Card® from American Express (3x on transit, including ride-hailing apps like Uber)
- Citi® Double Cash Card (Offers 2% back on all purchases: 1% back when you buy and 1% as you pay, including Uber purchases)
- U.S. Bank Cash + Visa Signature Card (5% cash back on the first $2,000 spent each quarter on ground transportation, if chosen category)
- Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on travel, including ride-hailing apps like Uber)
- Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card (3x on travel, including ride-hailing apps like Uber)
- Uber Visa Card (5% Uber Cash for Uber and Uber Eats purchases)
- Apple Card (3% cash back on Uber and Uber Eats)
The information for the U.S.Bank Cash + Visa Signature Card, Citi Premier Card, Wells Fargo Propel American Express Card, Uber Credit Card and Apple Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related: The best credit cards for Uber and Lyft
By pairing Uber Rewards with the Chase Sapphire Reserve, you could be earning a 7% back on Uber Pool rides (1% with Uber Rewards plus 6% through Chase), 8% on UberX or a 9% return on UberBlack.
Bottom line
For road warriors and frequent Uber users, this is a big win. It’s only adding value to the current Uber experience — points can rack up at a decent rate with periodic travel, and benefits like Price Protection can save serious cash if maximized correctly. Uber’s created a win-win scenario by allowing travelers to earn and redeem points across the entire Uber ecosystem; it makes it easier for riders to use points but also creates an incentive to spend money solely with the company. Will people who use Uber a few times a month see a significant change in their experience? Probably not, but it’s still much better than nothing.
Some of the perks, like priority support and priority queue at airports, seem a bit gimmicky and don’t feel like they’ll change the overall rider experience too much. Even the Diamond “surprise upgrades” already happen — I’ve been matched with UberBlack cars when requesting an UberX, since Uber gives these drivers the option to accept up UberX trips. Hopefully, Diamond users will see plenty of these upgrades.
It would be fantastic to see a partnership similar to Lyft and Delta’s integration, where Lyft riders earn SkyMiles on every ride in addition to points, or Lyft’s partnership with Chase which awards 10x points on Lyft rides and a year of complimentary Lyft Pink membership to Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders.
If you’re not yet an Uber rider, you can download the app here. You can download UberEats here.
Featured photo by Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.