“Book now, travel later” is the name of the game during these times. We all know that we will travel again, but when that time comes is different for each person.
As the world moves into a reopening phase, more and more people are looking to the future when it comes to their travel plans. In fact, a recent study commissioned by TPG found that around 30% of U.S. adults will be ready to travel by the end of the summer.
However, with the reopening process differing in practically every community, would-be travelers want flexibility with their travel plans. That way, when they feel the time is right, they can hit the road (or the sky) and take that vacation they’ve been yearning for over the last few months.
According to Travelzoo, an online platform that provides experiences and offers exclusively for its members, there is a huge appetite to book travel — as long as travelers can rest assured that they have flexibility if their plans have to change. Travelzoo actually saw a 165% increase in sales of flexible hotel vouchers for future travel.
On the heels of the significant demand for these flexible offers, Travelzoo has moved to “focus its weekly Top 20®, which for the past 20 years has been the definitive list of the week’s best travel deals on the internet, on flexible and worry-free offers.” Most of the deals available feature available travel dates well into the fall, winter or even next year, meaning you can specify what type of vacation you want, book it at a discount and then travel when the time is right for you.
Before you book anything, make sure you do some research on the destination you are interested in traveling to. Read TPG’s country-by-country guide and state-by-state guide to find the latest reopening status for your preferred destination.
With a wide variety of offers available, you’re sure to find (at least) one that suits your future travel plans. Let’s take a look at some of the best hotel getaway offers, both within the U.S. and abroad:
Two nights in Amelia Island, Florida, from $249
Get away to the gem in Florida’s northeast coast, Amelia Island, at the Amelia Seaside Inn for two nights any time from June 1 through December 31, 2020. A much more serene beach destination than the beaches you’d find further south, Amelia Island’s Fernandina Beach is a perfect place to get away from the monotony of everyday life.
At the Amelia Seaside Inn, expect an independent beachfront property with a lot of quaint seaside charm as well as a rooftop deck featuring direct views of the ocean. Stays are available for check in between June 1 and the end of the year, and prices increase depending on your check-in date and room type.
This deal is available until June 27, 2020 at 12:50 a.m. EST. You can receive a full refund for your voucher up until its expiration date if you are unable to find dates that work for you or you can’t travel.
Escape to a Dude Ranch in the Southwest for $189 per night
After months of being cooped up inside, escaping to the wide-open expanses of the American Southwest sounds like an ideal adventure. And why not treat yourself in the process? You can book a stay at Tucson, Arizona‘s White Stallion Ranch from $189 per night, which represents a 45% savings over typical rates.
Your rate also includes daily breakfast for two; complimentary house beer, wine, margaritas and soda; and one daily 60- to 90-minute outdoor activity, including horseback riding, archery, rock-climbing and more.
This deal is available until June 18, 2020 at 12:59 a.m. EST. You can book a stay for check-in on any day of the week from June through October, and you can receive a full refund for your voucher up until its expiration date if you are unable to find dates that work for you or you can’t travel.
$599 for three nights at a five-star Waikiki Beach hotel
Hawaii has extended the mandatory 14-day quarantine for all visitors at least through June 30. This means that if you enter Hawaii, you can’t leave your quarantine location unless you are receiving medical attention. You can’t go to a pool, restaurants, gyms or any other public spaces during your quarantine. And, visitors — except for healthcare professionals — are prohibited.
However, this discounted offer for stays in at the newly renovated ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is valid for travel through December, giving you tons of flexibility if you want a Hawaiian vacation to happen at some point this year when the state opens to visitors and you think the time is right.
The resort is located across the street from one of the world’s most-famous beaches and features a rooftop infinity pool with a cool, modern pool deck featuring cabanas, full bar and fire pits.
This deal is available until December 24, 2020 at 12:59 a.m. EST. There are three- and five-night packages on offer, with the cheapest being $599 for three nights in an ocean-view room, and is available stays from July 1 through December 21. You can receive a full refund for your voucher up until its expiration date if you are unable to find dates that work for you or you can’t travel.
Five-star property in Vienna from $215 per night
If exploring one of Europe’s most beautiful capitals — and staying in luxury — sounds like an ideal vacation to you, you won’t want to skip this deal. The Grand Hotel Wien, one of the Austrian capital’s finest and most classic hotels, is offering stays from just $215 per night through spring of next year.
Located on Vienna‘s Ringstrasse, a ring road that surrounds the city’s historical center, this five-star property opened in 1870 and still maintains its old-world charm with décor that hearkens back to its early days.
During your stay, you’ll also receive daily breakfast for two, welcome drinks and a Grand Guglhupf — a traditional Viennese cake — to take home with you. You can check in between May 29, 2020 and April 30, 2021, though there are blackout dates; see the offer page for details.
This deal is available until June 15, 2020 at 12:59 a.m. EST. You can receive a full refund for your voucher up until its expiration date if you are unable to find dates that work for you or you can’t travel.
Escape with a long weekend in the Caribbean from $499
Spend a long weekend in Curaçao, an island in the Caribbean just north of the South American continent, at the newly renovated Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort and receive at least $150 in property credits (you’ll receive more if you choose a longer package) for your stay.
You can choose from four-, five- or seven-night stays, and the price will increase with the number of nights. Having just reopened in the fall of 2019, this resort features redesigned guest rooms with balconies or terraces, two pools (including one that’s reserved for adults), a spa, kids club and six restaurants and bars. During your stay, take advantage of activities like snorkeling, scuba diving, fishing, kayaking and more, and the island’s capital Willemstad is just a five-minute drive.
All packages are valid for stays from July 1 through mid-December 2020 and are subject to a daily $25 resort fee that will be charged at the hotel.
This deal is available until June 11, 2020 at 12:59 a.m. EST. You can receive a full refund for your voucher up until its expiration date if you are unable to find dates that work for you or you can’t travel.
Bottom line
Travelers want to travel, but they want to do so without the fear that they’ll be out hundreds of dollars in case the situation changes and they must cancel the trip.
With Travelzoo’s expanded flexibility in package bookings, it’s a great opportunity to plan that trip you’ve been eyeing during the last few months of lockdown, without the stress that comes with the possibility of having to change or cancel it due to unforeseen circumstances.
