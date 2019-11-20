The 15 best travel products you can buy at Barneys’ liquidation sale
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The end is near for Barneys, at least as we know it. In case you haven’t heard, the luxury retailer recently filed for bankruptcy and is in the process of liquidating inventory. While the closing of a massive retailer is never cause for celebration, the silver lining is there’s a solid sale as a result. If luxury goods (at a discount) are your game, get your wallets ready.
We’ve rounded up some of the best-travel related items you’ll find. But first, a few things to keep in mind:
- Everything is final sale, so you’ll want to use a credit card with purchase protection since the store won’t likely back you up if your item is damaged, broken or otherwise has problems.
- If you don’t have a card with purchase protection or simply aren’t worried about that, do yourself a favor and use the Chase Freedom, since you’ll get 5% cash back at department stores (or 5x points if you have the Sapphire Preferred or Reserve card) through the end of the year, up to a $1,500 quarterly cap, activation required.
- We always recommend using a shopping portal when shopping online, and Barneys is still on a few of those sites. For example, you can earn five British Airways Avios points per dollar through the BA shopping site.
- The prices are less than full price, but the site isn’t (yet?) to fire-sale levels, so just prepare for some lingering sticker shock on some items.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Rimowa Hybird Multiwheel Trolley
To buy: $911.25, originally $1,125
You’ve had your eyes on a Rimowa. Now it’s on sale. I mean, at least technically, and Rimowa rarely goes on sale. Here’s a 30-inch spinner with a glossy polycarbonate shell and aluminum accents. Need more intel? Read this review of a Rimowa carry-on that’s been around the world many, many times over.
Assouline Rimowa Coffee Table Book
To buy: $141.75, originally $175
There are plenty of cult-favorite Assouline coffee table books on sale. This one in particular, about the aforementioned luggage brand, Rimowa, would make a great gift for the traveler in your life. Ahem. Just remember, this is for travel inspiration. We’re not suggesting you actually pack the 191-page hardcover tome. In fact, please don’t.
Barneys New York Leather Passport Case
To buy: $64.80, originally $80
Your passport case could use an upgrade. Consider this one cleared to fly.
Adidas Kids’ Superstar Faux Leather Sneakers
To buy: From $44.55, originally $55
Your kids are going to be the *flyest* travelers on the plane in these classic low-top kicks.
Adidas x Stella McCartney Cotton-Blend Sweatpants
To buy: From $72.90, originally $90
Do we really need to tell you that you should be flying in comfortable sweatpants? You should be flying in comfortable sweatpants. Bonus points if they’re stylish, like these.
Moncler Ghany Lacquered-Effect Down Vest
To buy: $510.30, originally $630
Ski season is around the corner after all. You’re now ready for après ski at the new W Aspen with this down-quilted vest.
Ray-Ban RB4306 Sunglasses
To buy: $145.80, originally $180
These polarized shades would go great with the aforementioned Moncler vest. You’re now at least 50% packed for Aspen.
VEJA Women’s V-10 Leather & Mesh Sneakers
To buy: $113.40, originally $140
Get these trendy, travel-friendly sneakers for a discount while you can. Now 20% off, the holographic leather accents will really pop when you’re walking down the airplane aisle.
Proenza Schouler PS1 Tiny Leather Crossbody Bag
To buy: $850.73, originally $995
It’s rare to see a Proenza bag selling for less than $1,000. This one is the perfect size to fit all of your essentials while you’re out sightseeing for the day.
Herschel Supply Co. Trade Small Carry-On Spinner Suitcase
To buy: $153.90, originally $190
We like the sound of “TSA-approved lock” and “360-degree wheels.” Especially when we’re talking about a 23-inch suitcase that’s more than $35 off the original price.
Tumi Arrivé Sadler Briefcase
To buy: $724.95, originally $890
We all know a consultant who would love this sturdy black canvas-and-leather briefcase.
Prada Dopp Kit
To buy: $368.55, originally $455
Your toiletries deserve to be stored in something clean, organized … and Prada.
SHISEIDO Benefiance Pure Retinol Intensive Revitalizing Face Mask
To buy: $58.14, originally $68
This moisturizing sheet mask is one way to make sure no one sits next to you on your next flight.
Le Labo Santal 33 Travel Tube Refills
To buy: $138.51, originally $162
There are some cult-favorite Le Labo products on sale, including this trio of Santal 33 eau de parfum. If only you could smell through the screen …
Diptyque Roses Candle
To buy: From $55.57, originally $65
OK, so it’s not really travel-related. But Diptyque never goes on sale, so we’d be remiss not to include. Make your home feel (and smell) like a high-end hotel.
Featured image by Ben Hider/Getty Images
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.