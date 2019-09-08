This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Have you ever called an airline — or any company, really — in need of customer service only to flounder a bit when asked to spell out your record locator, booking code or name? “No, B, not T … B as in boy, not toy … ”
Well, not anymore.
The next time you call an airline for any reason at all, you’re going to want to have these words memorized, especially when they ask for your record locator (airline speak for confirmation code). It’s called the phonetic alphabet (sometimes, the pilot’s alphabet) and a version of this particular alphabet has been in use since the International Air Transport Association (IATA) proposed it in the 1950s for civil aviation use. Though tweaks were made — the code word for the letter N was particularly contentious — the alphabet was eventually adopted by NATO and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
Each letter of the alphabet has a code word that is unlikely to be mispronounced and should be All pilots around the world are required to know both English and the phonetic alphabet, and you’ll most likely hear it if you listen in to a conversation between a pilot and Air Traffic Control.
It goes a little something like this:
-
- A is for Alpha
- B is for Bravo
- C is for Charlie
- D is for Delta
- E is for Echo
- F is for Foxtrot
- G is for Golf
- H is for Hotel
- I is for India
- J is for Juliet
- K is for Kilo
- L is for Lima
- M is for Mike
- N is for November
- O is for Oscar
- P is for Papa
- Q is for Quebec
- R is for Romeo
- S is for Sierra
- T is for Tango
- U is for Uniform
- V is for Victor
- W is for Whiskey
- X is for X-Ray
- Y is for Yankee
- Z is for Zulu
Yes, that’s where Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot comes from. Tina Fey would be proud. I mean, it’s pretty hard to misinterpret “foxtrot,” don’t you think?
For example, if your record locator is “ABCDEF,” you would say, “alpha, bravo, Charlie, delta, echo and foxtrot.” If your record locator is “SBRZH,” you would tell the agent on the phone it’s “sierra, bravo, Romeo, zulu and hotel.”
Get it?
Yes, you might get some weird looks from people on the street next time you use it, but at least you’ll know you’re one step closer to being the savviest traveler you know. Plus, airline employees are guaranteed to appreciate the gesture — or, at least, the clarity.
Oh, and if you have the number nine in your record locator, that’s “niner” to you now.
Featured image courtesy of Gilles BASSIGNAC/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.
