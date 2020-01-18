Staying a month in an all-inclusive resort, a new way to reach Antarctica and more
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Why pilots tell us which runway we’re landing on
Have you ever wondered why airline pilots announce the runway on which the plane will land? We’ll tell you.
Here’s why you see very few transoceanic flights in the Southern Hemisphere
Safety is one consideration.
What’s it like to live in an all-inclusive resort for a month?
TPG senior writers JT and Katie Genter found an incredible deal on an all-inclusive resort — so they booked it for 28 days in a row.
Here’s why I’ll never fly Eastern Airlines again
For one thing, the flight was delayed until 4 a.m. Yikes.
One year left to fly KLM’s Queen of the Skies
Air France/KLM is one of the last airlines still operating a Boeing 747. Now even that is coming to an end on Jan. 3, 2021. You can still use miles to book a flight this year — here’s how.
The best way to get some sleep on red-eye flights
TPG’s Zach Honig shares his best tips for sleeping on planes.
7 secret Caribbean destinations to visit before others do
These spots are warm, beautiful and still relatively untouched by outsiders.
AA eliminates close-in booking fees for award flights
This is great news for travelers without AAdvantage elite status.
Dreaming of Antarctica? Now you have a new way to get there
If you, like me, are scheming to find the best way to check off your seventh and final continent, check out this new option.
Here’s why I’m keeping my Chase Sapphire Reserve
Despite the increased annual fee, the card is especially good for anyone who regularly uses Lyft.
Talking Points: Nobel Peace Prize winner Leymah Gbowee on connecting the world
Liberian peace activist Leymah Gbowee spoke with TPG founder Brian Kelly on the “Talking Points” podcast this week. She discussed how war and destruction during her teenage years fueled the women’s movement she founded, and how that movement eventually helped end Liberia’s 14-year civil war. Her efforts earned her the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 … although she missed the announcement phone call because she was on a red-eye flight to New York at the time.
