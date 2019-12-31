TPG U.K.’s travel goals for 2020
With the final hours of 2019 about to draw in, it’s almost time to take off into a new year of travels and adventures.
At TPG, we’re all about travel goals — and TPG U.K. is no different. From ticking off new countries, earning airline elite status and finding ways to travel more sustainably, there’s surely something in our goals to inspire your travel planning for the coming year.
JEAN ARNAS — HEAD OF VIDEO U.K.
Jean is quite possibly the most well-traveled member of the U.K. team. He never needs an excuse to head to an airport and doesn’t plan on changing that habit anytime soon.
“I would like to visit 100 countries by the time I turn 30 years old. I’m at 83 right now — I just came back from Sofia in Bulgaria. I need to visit 17 new countries before Jan. 2, 2021.”
Hayley Coyle — Features Editor
As the newest member of our team, Hayley is still learning the AvGeek ropes but is very excited to get stuck in and join the TPG U.K. adventure. She had no idea what a Tier Point run was, but now she can’t wait to do her first!
“I’d love to get silver BA status by the end of January by doing one weekend of solid flying and also visit Kenya with my father, who was stationed there with the RAF in the sixties.”
NICKY KELVIN — DIRECTOR OF CONTENT
As TPG U.K.’s Director of Content, Nicky’s mileage total for 2019 would give any long-haul pilots a run for their money. Still, there are some key countries that he hasn’t visited yet but would like to tick off his list in 2020.
“I really want to visit two of my big unchartered territories: Brazil and South Africa.”
CHRISTIAN KRAMER — GENERAL MANAGER
Christian Kramer has been an expert in the miles game for a while. He managed to tick off the four new destinations on his list for 2019, and he plans on doing the same in 2020.
“I want to continue to tick items off of my want to visit list (as well as go back to the places I love). I haven’t quite worked out which countries yet but on the list is Vietnam (and more of Asia) as well as Ecuador, Chile or doing Argentina again. I also want to try different and more exotic airlines.”
Emily McNutt — Global News Editor
Since moving from the U.S. to help start our team in the U.K., Emily has made the most of being so close to the rest of Europe and visited a number of new destinations this year. Continuing to tick off her bucket list is her plan for 2020.
“This year, my goals are all about crossing destinations off my bucket list — and using my points and miles to do so. I really want to get to visit Namibia and Mauritius. It looks like there’s some great properties in both with a number of chain hotels at which I can use some of my high point balances.”
Kathleen Porter Kristiansen — Family Travel Writer
Going on holiday with the kids can be a tough task. Enter Kathleen, whose aim is to use the tricks of the trade to maximize her family’s travel now that both of her children are only permitted to travel in school holidays.
“2020 is about getting the maximum value out of school holidays now that we’re controlled by the school calendar. Our family has to get creative and plan further out to spend our Avios now that we need to travel at the same time as the rest of the country. Egypt is already planned for February half-term and Canada for Easter skiing. We hope to explore more of the U.K. and continue to teach our children about their three cultures — British, American and Norwegian — and continue to use travel to connect with friends and family. Another 2020 goal for our family is for our travels to become more active as we focus on our health and fitness.”
Daniel Ross — Content Producer
Travel has been my passion since I took my first flight on my own to visit family in Spain when I was 13. Since then, I have lived and traveled all around but there is still a lot of places I want to visit.
First off in 2020 is a trip back to Brazil — it’s my favorite country in the world and I get withdrawal symptoms if I leave it more than about two years without a trip. I will also be spending every point and mile that I have saved up to fly in premium cabins to Australia for the wedding of one of my best friends. I’d also really like to head to Japan if I can fit it in.
BEN SMITHSON — SENIOR WRITER
Like many an Aussie, Ben lives and breathes travel. So much so that he could probably count on one hand the number of weekends he spent in the country in 2019. For next year, airline elite status is high priority.
“I lost my Executive Club Silver (Oneworld Sapphire) status early this year and I miss it already. I fly an enormous amount of different airlines, often in economy but being based in London and traveling to the U.S. regularly means I fly Oneworld airlines quite a lot. I would really value the perks of Silver status, so I’m going to focus on earning it again in 2020. The easiest and most comfortable way to do this would be a Qatar Qsuite deal from Europe to Asia.”
Liam Spencer — Social Media Editor
As the youngest member of the TPG U.K. team, since joining us in March, Liam has been bitten by the travel bug and cannot wait to start adventuring more.
“2019 has been the busiest travel year of my life, but I’m hoping to make 2020 even better. I’ll whisper this quietly, but since joining TPG U.K. back in March I’m yet to use any of my points for my first redemption. Having earned around 100,000 across multiple programs so far, this is something I’m definitely planning to change in the new year. Look out, Tokyo.”
Lori Zaino — Travel Writer
Lori is a real adventurer. She loves nothing more than to spend some quality time in Bangkok, or escaping the hustle and bustle at a yoga retreat.
“My 2020 travel goals have less to do with where and more to do with how. While countries like Lebanon, Georgia, the Seychelles and Albania are all high on my list, and I’ll be ringing in the New Year from Egypt, I want to focus on traveling more sustainably in 2020. I’d like to do more train travel and stay in properties with a green focus. On my Christmas wish list: reusable small bottles for travel toiletries, a stainless steel straw and a new Swell water bottle.”
