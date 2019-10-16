Watch what it’s like to fly one of the most luxurious first-class products: the new Singapore Suites
“We want to see Jean in first class” is a phrase we’ve gotten accustomed to reading in the comments of TPG UK YouTube videos. And you have a point.
TPG UK Head of Video Jean Arnas has appeared in all of our four-class reviews and has mostly sat in economy class.
Not anymore. This time, he’s flying in style.
We sent Jean to fly one of the poshest products in the skies: the new Singapore Suites. He got the full experience, too. Champagne, caviar, a full bed in the sky, you name it.
You can watch his full experience in the video below:
The best thing about Jean’s experience is that it’s actually an attainable product — even more so now that you can use Alaska miles to book Singapore Airlines flights.
Featured photo by Jean Arnas/The Points Guy.
