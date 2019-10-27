TPG readers’ best award hotel redemptions so far this year
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We recently asked our TPG Lounge readers to share their best award hotel redemptions of 2019 so far. Here’s a look at some of our favorite answers. (Some responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity).
Memorable stays at Marriott properties
From Florence and Venice to Hawaii and Montreal, our well-traveled TPG Lounge audience definitely knows how to make the most of their Marriott Bonvoy points when it comes to planning amazing vacations around the world.
“60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points for a night at The Westin Excelsior, Florence, [which was going for] $595 a night. Right on the river, perfectly located in the city and incredible views from the rooftop bar.” — Darren L.
“240,000 points for five nights at The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice.” — Cheryl C.
“70,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night for The Ritz-Carlton Montreal when rates were $1,000 a night during the Montreal Jazz Fest.” — Lavinia O.
“35,000 Marriott points for The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort when the cash rate was over $600 per night.” — Karan B.
“280,000 Marriott Bonvoy points for five nights at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort and we were upgraded to an overwater villa. Titanium status got us free breakfast throughout the stay. Best redemption ever. The cash rate would have been more than $2,000 per night!” — Rita G.
“140,000 Marriott points for five nights at the Sheraton Resort & Spa, Tokoriki Island, Fiji, in an oceanfront bure with a private plunge pool.” — Lynne L.
“The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. An ocean-view suite, plus breakfast which was $45 per person, for 240,000 Marriott points.” — Melissa A.
“200,000 Marriott points for five nights at the Renaissance Paris Le Parc Trocadero Hotel hotel a few blocks from the Arc de Triomphe for my wife’s first trip overseas as an anniversary trip. Great hotel.” — Mark J.
“The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo, during Sakura season. The cash price was around $2,000 per night but cost me 120,000 Marriott points for two.” — Pablo R.
“I used 60,000 Marriott points per night for five nights in a standard room at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort and got upgraded four categories to a St Regis Suite! Before Marriott added Category 8 hotels, all those properties were Category 7 and the points cost was capped at 60,000 per night for a temporary period. I have Lifetime Titanium and Ambassador elite status so that’s how I was eligible for an upgrade.” — Shana G.
“10 nights at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach. Marriott properties have a stay-four-nights-get-one-free deal so I only used 480,000 Bonvoy points — 60,000 x eight nights — for the stay. Nice-sized rooms a few blocks from beach with views of ocean and no resort fees. Ritz-Carlton knows customer service and we were treated well!” — Michael Buechner
“Five nights at the W Maldives for 60,000 points per night and the fifth night free.” — Will W.
“Al Maha. 60,000 Bonvoy points a night. All-inclusive. Phenomenal service. Can’t wait to return! We have vowed to go there once a year when traveling to other locales as an add-on. We loved it so much!” — Robin L.
Related: Best ways to earn points with the Marriott Bonvoy program
Saving with Hilton and IHG
Our TPG Lounge members never fail to inspire us with their award redemptions. Here’s how many of them managed to stay in the South Pacific, Grand Cayman and beyond for less thanks to their Hilton Honors points and IHG Rewards points.
“About 38,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points for one night at the Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort & Spa.” — Nicole S.
“80,000 Hilton Honors points to stay at Conrad Bora Bora Nui. Transferred American Express Membership Rewards points to Hilton at 2.6x for six nights and got the fifth night free for a total of 154,000 Amex MR points.” — Joseph S.
“Three nights at the Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik. One was a free night from spending $15,000 on the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card — thanks college tuition — and the other two were 70,000 Hilton Honors points each. You have to book that place about a year out or all the standard rooms will be gone for peak season.” — Paul S.
“Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Beautiful suite and Rolls Royce Phantom rides.” — Jason L.
“Eight nights at Conrad Bora Bora Nui for 400,000 Hilton Honors points and two weekend certificates.” — Eva S.
“240,000 for an executive room at the Conrad Centennial Singapore. Four nights with the fifth free, breakfast and lounge included.” — Sharon R.
“Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in Grand Cayman. Booked five nights and used two anniversary nights, two nights from a promo and 70,000 IHG Rewards points for the last night. Got upgraded to a one-bedroom corner suite one floor below the Presidential Suite with amazing views.” — Deb T.
“The Kaze Suite at ANA Intercontinental Tokyo. Used a BOGO Ambassador Certificate for two weekend nights and paid $500.” — John K.
“140,000 IHG Rewards points for five nights at the Munich Holiday Inn City Centre during Oktoberfest! As you can imagine, it’s an incredibly expensive time, but I was able to redeem for twice the current value and get the 4th night free since I have the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card.” — Kara P.
The information for the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related: Best ways to earn points with the Hilton Honors program
High times at Hyatt
Whether they’re using their World of Hyatt points to save on a stay that’s timed to a certain sports event or putting them toward a room with a private plunge pool in Mexico, our TPG Lounge readers have certainly proven themselves to be a points-savvy bunch.
“36,000 World of Hyatt points transferred from Chase Ultimate Rewards for three nights at Hyatt Place Augusta for The Masters when rates were $1,099 a night! It was a lifelong dream to attend The Masters so when we finally got picked in the lottery for tickets, this was an amazing find!” — Chris K.
“32,000 World of Hyatt points for four nights at Hyatt Place Minneapolis Downtown for the Final Four before the property was switched to Category 3. It would have been $2,200 otherwise and to be two blocks from the stadium was priceless.” — Mark Y.
“30,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points transferred 1:1 to Hyatt to redeem a night at the Ventana Big Sur. Depending on the time of year, the rate for that room ranges from $750-$1,450 a night.” — Stacey L.C.
“A week at Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya in an ocean view suite with a private plunge pool. Booked Hyatt’s every third night free promo, stacked with the Citi Prestige fourth night free and applied a suite certificate. Spent about $1,100 total and got free breakfast and the double points promo.” — Jamie H.
“25,000 World of Hyatt points per night transferred from Chase Ultimate Rewards for Hôtel Grand Powers in Paris, a stunning hotel with a great location and service.” — Kip B.
Related: Best ways to earn points with the World of Hyatt program
Featured photo of The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.