The Points Guy is Hiring
The Points Guy is on fire. We’re coming off a second successful annual TPG Awards, we’ve just moved into brand new headquarters and our team has grown to more than 100 people.
Our employees have had amazing adventures, including a family vacation to Bora Bora, comparing four classes on the same plane and checking out first class on one of the world’s most exclusive flights.
As the site grows, so does our need for talent. Whether employees are based in our headquarters in New York City or at the office of our parent company, Red Ventures, in Charlotte, North Carolina, we’re looking to hire the best of the best to help our readers travel smarter.
If you are interested in joining the TPG team, check out the postings below and submit an application via our job board.
(Note: We are accepting applications from both those who like the window seat and those who prefer the aisle seat.)
Here are the open jobs at The Points Guy:
EDITORIAL DIRECTOR
New York, NY
Apply here
The Editorial Director will shape TPG’s strategic vision for coverage, helping to oversee daily posts as well as mapping out long-term content initiatives. He or she will be a leader in the newsroom, managing some of our key editors and reporters while making tough judgement calls about standards and ethics questions as they arise. This editor will motivate the team and help drive productivity and creativity while continuing to raise the quality of our work.
What You’ll Do:
- Oversee our team, driving original stories that will break news, bring in new users and raise TPG’s brand awareness.
- Provide training and mentorship to junior reporters, raising the quality of journalism.
- Understand the rules around various hotel and airline loyalty programs.
- Be knowledgeable about credit card benefits and the latest offers.
- Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging writers.
- Monitor news throughout the day.
- Consistently improve the quality of TPG’s editorial coverage.
- Be engaged with social media, staying current with trends.
- Understand SEO value and employ best practices for SEO.
- Engage with data-based results of our editorial coverage and use it to make informed decisions about future coverage.
- Coordinate coverage with podcast and video teams.
- Do interviews with various media as an expert voice on loyalty programs and credit cards.
What We’re Looking For:
- 6+ years of editorial experience
- 5+ years’ experience as an editor, with experience managing other editors.
- Deep knowledge of airline, hotel and other travel loyalty programs, as well as credit cards and their loyalty systems. Must understand how to maximize these programs, including leveraging domestic and international transfer partnerships.
- Must love points, credit cards, work fast, have a good news instinct, strong organizational skills and significant experience in the world of award travel.
- Ability to drive strategy to produce unique content that educates our readers on the benefits of specific cards and loyalty programs.
- Strong understanding of the travel industry and strengths and weaknesses of major brands, programs and offers.
- Strong knowledge of AP style.
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.
SENIOR EDITOR, CARDS AND LOYALTY
New York, NY
Apply here
The Senior Editor will oversee our credit card and points and miles editors and the key content that they and their teams produce. He or she will drive daily production as well as steer larger concepts and projects that encompass both the earning of and the best utilization of points and miles for award and upgraded travel.
What You’ll Do:
- Oversee our vital credit cards and points and miles sections, helping the editors in both sections cover the beats in the most innovative and productive ways possible.
- Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging writers.
- Help manage content packages and articles surrounding limited-time credit card offers.
- Monitor news throughout the day.
- Consistently improve the quality of TPG’s editorial coverage.
- Be engaged in social media, staying current with trends.
- Understand SEO value and employ best practices for SEO.
- Engage with data-based results of our editorial coverage and use it to make informed decisions about future coverage.
- Coordinate coverage with podcast and video teams.
- Do interviews with various media as an expert voice on loyalty programs and credit cards.
What We’re Looking For:
- 6+ years of editorial experience
- 5+ years’ experience as an editor, with experience managing other editors.
- Deep knowledge of airline, hotel and other travel loyalty programs; credit cards and their loyalty systems. Must understand how to maximize these programs, including leveraging domestic and international transfer partnerships.
- Must love points, credit cards, work fast, have a good news instinct, strong organizational skills and significant experience in the world of award travel.
- Ability to drive strategy to produce unique content that educates our readers on the benefits of specific cards and loyalty programs.
- Strong understanding of the travel industry and strengths and weaknesses of major brands, programs and offers.
- Strong knowledge of AP style.
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.
SENIOR REPORTER, CARDS AND LOYALTY
New York, NY
Apply here
This senior reporter will work on the larger stories of the day, pieces that needed a bit more in-depth reporting or something with more style. He or she will also help spearhead special projects, data reports and other distinctive work. The senior reporter’s work should help TPG stand apart from other news sites by offering a readers a unique angle that other sites lack.
What You’ll Do:
- Report and publish daily news stories, increasing TPG’s content but also seeking to produce stories that will get outside media mentions and bring new users to the site.
- Consistently improve the quality of TPG’s editorial coverage.
- Be engaged in social media, staying current with trends.
- Brainstorm ideas for, and help create, stories, videos, social posts, quizzes and interactives.
- Understand the value of SEO and employ best practices for SEO.
- Be engaged with data about our editorial coverage and use it to make informed decisions about coverage.
What We’re Looking For:
- Knowledgeable of airline and hotel economics, key government and industry data sources and SEC filings.
- Ability to use Excel or similar spreadsheet programs to do data analysis.
- Understanding of airline points, miles and loyalty programs.
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a reporter/writer.
- Strong knowledge of AP style.
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.
SEO WRITER
Charlotte, NC or New York, NY
Apply here
This detail-oriented writer will help update and maintain existing guides to credit cards as well as hotel and airline loyalty programs to ensure that program details, offer terms and other essential facts are up-to-date. He or she will learn every aspect of the travel industry and also contribute original content to the site.
What You’ll Do:
- Update several posts a day with the guidance of TPG’s editors and SEO experts.
- Stay abreast of industry trends.
- Understand the rules around various hotel and airline loyalty programs.
- Be knowledgeable about credit card benefits and the latest offers.
- Consistently improve the quality of TPG’s editorial coverage.
- Be engaged in social media, staying current with trends.
- Understand SEO value and employ best practices for SEO.
What We’re Looking For:
- At least 1 year of experience as a reporter/writer.
- Knowledge of airline, hotel and other travel loyalty programs; credit cards and their loyalty systems.
- Attention to detail, with strong spelling and grammar skills.
- The ability to work fast and meet strict deadlines.
- Strong understanding of the travel industry and strengths and weaknesses of major brands, programs and offers.
- Strong knowledge of AP style.
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.
WEEKEND REPORTER
New York, NY
Apply here
This reporter will work four, 10-hour shifts Thursday-Sunday reporting breaking news and helping to prepare content for the weekend and Monday mornings. He or she will cover a wide variety of topics including aviation, travel, points and miles, and anything else that occurs during those shifts. Our weekend reporter will play an instrumental role in rounding out our weekly coverage.
What You’ll Do:
- Report and publish 3-5 daily posts of roughly 200-500 words each, sometimes written with limited turnaround time (generally less than two hours).
- Consistently improve the quality of TPG’s editorial coverage.
- Plan out and create evergreen stories to run over periods of slow news or lower staffing.
- Be engaged in social media, staying current with trends.
- Understand SEO value and employ best practices for SEO.
- Be engaged with data for our editorial coverage and use it to make informed decisions about coverage.
What We’re Looking For:
- 2+ years of experience as a reporter/writer.
- Knowledge of aviation, points and miles, and the general travel industry.
- Ability to quickly and accurately write stories.
- Strong knowledge of AP style.
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.
