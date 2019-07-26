This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve always wanted to vacation like a contestant on your favorite reality television show, this news is for you.
After a drama-filled, occasionally romantic and often cringe-worthy few months, we’re finally nearing the end of Season 15 of “The Bachelorette.”
Superfans around the country breathed a sigh of relief last week when (spoiler alert) season villain Luke P. left, and many viewers are still mystified when it comes to who Hannah Brown will pick as her (potential) future husband. All will be answered on July 29, and ABC is already taking applicants for next season’s run.
Unfortunately, not everybody can be a contestant (the casting process is famously rigorous). But that doesn’t mean you can’t travel like you are one of the most eligible bachelorettes or bachelors on television, because the windmill hotel from this season’s Fantasy Suites episode is up for grabs on Airbnb.
The so-called Rustic Traditional Windmill in Nikithianos, Greece, is currently listed for about $56 a night. While it’s not one of the mega-mansions or boutique bungalows posted on Airbnb Luxe, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom sleeps four and offers a seriously distinctive sleeping experience that goes beyond its place in Bachelor history.
Located about a mile away from the small Cretan village of Limnes, the windmill sits atop a steep hillside that offers guests optimal views of a nearby grove filled with olive trees. The property also features a cute little outdoor dining area, according to Lonely Planet, and currently has a five-star rating on the website.
Limnes is, admittedly, in a pretty remote area. Located just over six miles from Agios Nikolaos, the nearest airport is Heraklion (HER). Though this is the second largest airport in Greece by traffic, there are no direct flights available from the US. So, if you want to stay in the Rustic Traditional Windmill, your best bet is flying through Athens (ATH).
If you’re a Bachelor fan, you can reserve your stay here — and don’t forget to put your purchase on a great credit card for booking vacation rentals, including the Chase Sapphire Reserve for 3x points.
Featured image courtesy of Airbnb.
