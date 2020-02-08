Targeted: DoorDash emailing promotions for $10 off and free delivery, or 25% off
Check your email: DoorDash is emailing special discounts to targeted members.
TPG staffers Benji Stawski and Nick Ewen both received promotions via email: One for $10 off and free delivery (new users), another for 25% off of the order total (existing users).
TPG loyalty and engagement editor Richard Kerr has been skeptical about the true value of food delivery services, even going so far as to price out multiple services on the same order. That being said, a discount is a discount. So if you’re in the market for easy dinner tonight, check your inbox and spam folder first.
Unfortunately, the 25OFFFOOD code appears to work only with targeted customer accounts. So in case you were hoping to game the system despite not receiving a promotional email, just know that DoorDash is one step ahead of you.
