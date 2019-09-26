This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Check your email — Chase cardholders are being targeted for spending bonuses on various cards, including The World of Hyatt Credit Card, Chase Freedom Unlimited, and Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card.
Doctor of Credit reports that Chase Freedom Unlimited cardholders received targeted offers to earn 5,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points after spending $500 between Oct. 1 and Nov. 1, 2019. TPG values Chase Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents each, so this bonus is worth $100. None of us here at TPG were lucky enough to receive that offer, but hopefully you are.
The Freedom Unlimited isn’t the only card in the Chase portfolio offering targeted bonuses. TPG Senior Points & Miles Editor Jasmin Baron received an offer to earn a total of 5x bonus Hyatt points per dollar on select bill payments with the The World of Hyatt Credit Card. The fine print says that it’s valid on the first $2,000 in purchases when you use the card to pay bills like utilities, insurance, phone service and internet.
Cardholders must register via the emailed link and complete the spending between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019 to earn the bonus points. If you spend the maximum, you’ll earn 10,000 Hyatt points ($2,000 spending times 5x points per dollar). Hyatt points are worth 1.7 cents each according to TPG’s latest valuations, so this bonus is potentially worth up to $170.
Other cardholders have been targeted for 2,000 bonus Southwest Rapid Rewards points after spending $4,000 on their Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019. TPG pegs the value of Southwest points at 1.5 cents apiece, so this offer is worth just $30.
A TPG reader shared with us that they received a targeted bonus of up to 10,000 Avios on their Aer Lingus credit card. This offer is also available on the British Airways Visa Signature Card and Iberia Plus cards. To get a bonus ranging from 2,000 – 10,000 Avios cardholders have to spend between $4,000 – $10,000 between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019. See the offer below.
To see if you’ve been targeted for any of these offers, be sure to check your email (including spam and promotions folder). If you’ve got one that we haven’t heard about yet, let us know in the comments.
