Tanzania has joined a growing list of destinations requiring visitors to be covered by travel insurance. And not just any insurance — the new mandate requires tourists to purchase a specific policy, even if they have already purchased trip insurance or have coverage through a travel credit card.

Here's how you can prepare for your trip to Tanzania.

Stone Town, Zanzibar. ROBERTO MOIOLA/SYSAWORLD

Under Section 134A of Tanzania's Insurance Act, Cap. 394, which was amended through the Finance Act 2025, most inbound foreigners are now required to carry a specific travel insurance policy as of Oct. 1. This applies whether you enter the country by air, land or sea.

Transit passengers are exempt, as are diplomats, select work and residence permit holders and some residents of other African states. Most American tourists, however, will need this insurance to set foot in this popular safari and beach destination.

How can you purchase the necessary coverage? That depends on where you enter the country.

If you arrive in mainland Tanzania, such as Kilimanjaro International Airport (JRO) near the safari gateway of Arusha or Julius Nyerere International Airport (DAR) in the capital of Dar es Salaam, you will need to purchase coverage through National Insurance Corporation. If you enter through the island of Zanzibar, you will need a policy through Zanzibar Insurance Corporation. Either policy will allow you to travel between the mainland and Zanzibar.

Ngorongoro Crater in mainland Tanzania. GUENTERGUNI/GETTY IMAGES

The required policies are designed to provide emergency assistance to tourists, including for accidents, health emergencies and repatriation costs. According to the Tanzanian government, policies will also cover things like baggage delays and theft.

Premiums cost around $44 per adult and $22 per child aged 3-17, with a 10% discount for groups of 10 or more. Children under 3 are free. You can purchase an individual, family or group package based on your party size.

The policy is valid for up to 92 days and allows multiple entries. So, you could land in Tanzania, travel by car to other African countries and return to Tanzania all on a single policy, as long as the total trip length did not exceed 92 days.

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The new requirement is in line with an existing rule in Zanzibar and comes on the heels of a similar mandate initiated in Kenya.

Bottom line

Tanzania's new trip insurance mandate adds another cost — albeit a relatively small one in the grand scheme of safari travel — to factor into your trip budget. More importantly, it is crucial to get the required coverage before you travel to avoid being delayed, or even potentially turned away, when you arrive in Tanzania.

The requirement starts today, Oct. 1, so anyone with an upcoming trip will need insurance. Head to the appropriate site for mainland Tanzania or Zanzibar to get yours.

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