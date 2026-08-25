Kenya has announced new health insurance requirements for travelers just in time for the Great Migration, when over a million wildebeest arrive in Kenya and usher in the country's peak safari season.

As part of the Social Health Insurance Act of 2023, all non-Kenyans entering the country for stays under 12 months must hold health insurance that complies with a new set of terms outlined by the Health Cabinet Secretary. After months of logistics discussions, those terms have been hammered out and are set to be implemented soon.

Here's what you need to know if you're planning a trip to Kenya.

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Kenya's new health insurance guidelines

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The new health insurance rules require a minimum combined coverage of $50,000, broken down into the following sub-limits:

$20,000 for medical expenses

$25,000 for emergency medical transportation

$5,000 for repatriation of remains

$1,000 for mental health treatment

$300 for prescribed medicines

This means you must not only be insured before entering the country, but your policy must meet or exceed the above minimums. These include some areas that are often omitted from low-cost trip insurance plans, like psychiatric care and medications.

According to Suzanne Morrow, CEO of InsureMyTrip, "The change appears to be driven by Kenya's desire to ensure international visitors have adequate financial protection if they experience a medical emergency while traveling, while also reducing the potential burden of uncompensated medical care on the country's healthcare system. Kenya has also cited emergency preparedness and establishing consistent minimum coverage standards as objectives of the program."

The numbers above are the bare minimum required to enter Kenya. However, travelers may want to consider additional coverage in these areas or coverage in other areas, such as trip cancellation or interruption and baggage loss or delay.

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What kind of insurance qualifies?

While some destinations — such as nearby Zanzibar, an island off the coast of Tanzania — require visitors to purchase a specific insurance policy backed by local government, Kenya's requirement is broader. You could in theory purchase insurance from any provider of your choice, including an annual travel insurance subscription, as long as the policy complies with the new guidelines.

If you have a travel credit card with trip protections, you may be able to leverage them as well. Just be sure to understand what your card's policy does and does not cover — and purchase additional coverage if needed to meet the requirements.

What documentation do I need?

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Although Kenya recently announced new details of its health insurance mandate, it is not clear exactly when or how it will start being enforced. According to Morrow, "We are closely monitoring this development and waiting on additional guidance from Kenya regarding how the requirement will be implemented and verified for international travelers."

Authorities have suggested that the insurance requirement will be integrated with the electronic travel authorization system. For U.S. nationals and other travelers who require an ETA, that means you will need to upload proof of insurance during the ETA application process. Immigration authorities will then confirm your policy meets the requirements during your application review. Even after your ETA is approved, it's a good idea to bring a copy of your policy in case you are audited upon arrival.

If you are from a country that does not require an ETA, it is still recommended to get your trip insurance before you travel to streamline the process. Otherwise, you will need to purchase a compliant policy upon entry from an insurer licensed under the Kenya Insurance Act.

To make the process as smooth as possible, review Kenya's new guidelines and ensure your coverage meets the minimum limits before submitting it.

Bottom line

Kenya isn't the only country with insurance requirements for travelers. Many other destinations — such as Qatar, Argentina, the Galapagos Islands and Schengen Area countries in Europe — require some form of insurance, and the criteria can vary widely.

"Travelers shouldn't assume that having a travel insurance policy automatically means they meet a destination's requirements," Morrow says. Research your destination in advance and ensure your policy complies with its specific guidelines to avoid being delayed upon arrival — or worse, sent home.

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