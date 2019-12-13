SuperShuttle will end operations on Dec. 31
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
SuperShuttle will cease all operations after December 31, the Los Angeles Times has reported. The company “plans to honor all reservations and walk-up requests for service,” the Times reported.
The news comes after the company ended operations across the U.S. this month, including Phoenix (PHX), Baltimore (BWI) and Sacramento (SMF). Last month, the company pulled out of Minneapolis (MSP).
SuperShuttle won a major victory just last month after the rollout of “LAX-it,” the new taxi and ride-hailing pickup lot. Uber and Lyft riders reported wait times between 30 minutes to an hour, while taxis clocked in at a 25-minute wait. In contrast, SuperShuttle can still pick up riders curbside at LAX and San Francisco (SFO).
Related: We checked out LAX’s new ride-hailing lot — and things are improving
According to the Los Angeles Times, SuperShuttle — which was founded in the early 1980s to serve Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) — has been feeling the effects of rideshare apps Lyft and Uber for years. Shared van rides decreased by two-thirds in the first half of 2019, as the Times reported, compared with the first half of 2016.
SuperShuttle nonstop rides can be pretty pricey. A quick search for transportation between New York’s JFK Airport to Midtown Manhattan can run you a whopping $140 for a nonstop ride. A similar search using UberX showed $86. Shared rides, perhaps the most popular SuperShuttle option, cost $23 between JFK and Midtown.
If you found yourself using SuperShuttle often, you might be wondering what your options are for getting to and from the airport this holiday season.
Recently, Uber launched Uber Comfort, the premium economy of ride-hailing services. The vehicles are an in-between from UberX and Black cars, giving you more room to stretch out, the option to preselect temperature preferences and conversation topics, as we reported last month.
If you’re flying out of Chicago (ORD) between from now until Jan. 3, 2020, you can also enjoy the Uber Comfort Club in Terminal 2. This space will be reserved for economy travelers to relax and unwind before jetting off. The club will be located in the hallway that connects passengers to Terminal 3.
Finally, make sure you’re maximizing your rideshare travel, whatever mode of transportation you use.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve — one of the best travel credit cards — is a great choice for ridesharing. Because Chase classifies Uber as a travel expense, you’ll earn 3X Ultimate Rewards points for every dollar spent with Uber or Lyft. Its younger brother, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card earns 2X points on travel purchases. And while The Platinum Card® from American Express doesn’t earn bonus points on rideshare purchases, a major perk of the card is the up to $200 in Uber credits to use annually, which means you’ll get $15 to use each month, plus a $20 bonus in December ($35 total for that month).
Featured image courtesy of Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.