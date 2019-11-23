Uber rolls out new airport perks ahead of stressful holiday travel season
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With one of the “busiest travel days of the year” just mere days away, Uber has announced that it will be offering riders a few extra perks to get excited about.
Starting Wednesday, Nov. 27, those who take an UberX to San Francisco (SFO), Los Angeles (LAX), Chicago (ORD) and Washington-Dulles (IAD) will receive a $25 credit to use toward a future Uber Comfort ride. The promo is good for one year, so you don’t necessarily have to use it over the holidays (but you may want to).
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
For those unfamiliar with Uber Comfort, it’s essentially the premium economy of ride-hailing services. The vehicles are an in-between from UberX and Black cars, giving you more room to stretch out, the option to preselect temperature preferences and conversation topics. So if you want a warm, quiet ride from the airport then that’s what you’ll get.
If you’re flying out of Chicago (ORD) between Dec. 7, 2019 and Jan. 3, 2020, you can also enjoy the Uber Comfort Club in Terminal 2. This space will be reserved for economy travelers to relax and unwind before jetting off. The club will be located in the hallway that connects passengers to Terminal 3. All you have to do to get in is show your economy boarding pass. Here’s a sneak peak at what the pop-up will look like:
Inside guests will receive exclusive Comfort Kits complete with an eye mask, fuzzy travel socks, ear plugs and a promo code for Uber Comfort rides. The purpose of the “lounge” if you will, is to showcase the highlights of Uber Comfort. There will be spaces designated to chat as well as quiet areas featuring noise canceling headphones. All guests will receive complimentary hot and cold beverages, according to Uber.
Related: Best credit cards for airport lounge access
Finally, Uber Copter will operate on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. from New York (JFK) to Manhattan. Earlier this fall, TPG editor Brendan Dorsey tried out the Uber Copter service. At that time, a one-way trip cost between $200 and $225, with pricing fluctuating based on demand. During the period above, save 25% off your first Uber Copter flight by using the promo code FIRSTCOPTER — you’ll just need to make sure you’re an Uber Rewards member.
Related: Best credit cards for Uber
Bottom Line
Traveling during the holidays can be very stressful, but we’ve got some tips for making it a little more enjoyable. Taking precautionary measures and knowing what to expect can make all the difference. However, sometimes there’s just no avoiding the inevitable headache of a crowded airport. After a day of battling the crowds, it’s understand that travelers just want to get home and unwind. These holiday perks may help you do just that while hopefully lifting your mood as well.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.