Starbucks Star Days: Score free coffee, triple Stars and more this week
Some people drink Starbucks daily, or use Starbucks as a coworking or meeting spot. Some enjoy Starbucks as an occasional treat. But, whether you go to Starbucks daily or once a year, you (hopefully) have joined the Starbucks Rewards program. After all, it’s always a good idea to use Starbucks Rewards and other restaurant loyalty programs to produce extra rewards.
This coming week, you can get extra rewards and perks from the Starbucks Rewards program during Star Days. Starbucks calls Star Days “the most rewarding week of the year for Starbucks Rewards members.” So, let’s take a closer look at what perks and rewards you can get this week during Star Days.
Monday, September 28: Starland begins
On Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, Starbucks Rewards will launch Starland. Starland is a game that Starbucks Rewards members can play for a chance to win more than 2.5 million prizes. Prizes up for grabs include free coffee, free breakfast and Stars.
Between Sept. 28, 2020, and Oct. 28, 2020, you’ll be able to earn up to two plays per day through qualifying purchases. You can make a qualifying purchase at a participating Starbucks store using a Starbucks Card or a linked payment method. Alternatively, you can scan your Starbucks app before checkout.
During the Starland promotion, you can enter your plays for a chance to win the grand prize of your choice:
- Free drinks for a year
- Free drinks and breakfast for six months
- Triple Stars for a year
- 15,000 Stars
- $500 Starbucks Card
And, Starbucks Rewards is also giving away more than 2.4 million instant prizes during the Starland promotion. The instant prizes up for grabs include:
- $10 Starbucks Card
- 50% off a seasonal or espresso beverage
- One free brewed coffee or espresso beverage
- One free croissant, cookie or loaf
- Collect triple Stars for a month
- 25 Stars for every mobile order and pay purchase for a month
- 150 Stars
- 50 Stars
- 25 Stars
- 10 Stars
Tuesday, September 29: National Coffee Day
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, is National Coffee Day. And, Starbucks has a National Coffee Day gift for Starbucks Rewards members.
To get this gift, order a grande or larger beverage (hot brewed coffee, tea and Starbucks Reserve beverages aren’t eligible) on Sept. 29, 2020, using the order ahead and pay feature in the Starbucks app. Then, Starbucks will load a free drink to your account for use on your next visit. However, the free drink is worth no more than $10, excludes alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages and is only valid through Oct. 6, 2020.
Thursday, October 1: Triple Stars
On Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Starbucks Rewards members can collect triple Stars at participating stores. Most purchases are eligible, but you won’t earn Stars on purchases of alcohol, Starbucks Cards or Starbucks Card reloads.
How to take part in Star Days
You must be a Starbucks Rewards member to take part in Star Days. Luckily, it’s easy to join Starbucks Rewards. All you need to do is download the Starbucks app and follow the instructions to create an account. So, join today if you plan to take advantage of any of the Star Days offers.
It’s also worth following Starbucks’ social media channels during Star Days. Starbucks has teased that it may announce additional surprises throughout the week.
Bottom line
If you’re looking for a reason to treat yourself to a Starbucks drink, you might as well do so during Star Days. And, doing so on Tuesday or Thursday can provide slightly more benefits if you pay attention to the Star Days requirements.
Of course, if you’re going to Starbucks, you might as well use one of the best credit cards to use at Starbucks. And no, the Starbucks Rewards Visa card isn’t your best option. Instead, grab one of the best dining cards such as the American Express® Gold Card or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card to earn bonus rewards.
