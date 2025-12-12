Get your caffeine fix with half off drinks at Capital One cafes
I have held Capital One cards for years now. Until recently, I had forgotten about one particular cardholder perk: the ability to get discounted drinks at Capital One Cafe locations.
I had just finished up a run and was walking back home when I stumbled across a Capital One Cafe in downtown Portland, Oregon. Thanks to being a cardholder, I was able to visit that Capital One Cafe and enjoy 50% off the handcrafted beverage I ordered.
If you need a daily caffeine kick, this generous benefit can save you more money than you might realize, especially when coffee and tea drinks routinely cost $6 to $8 each. All Capital One and Discover credit and debit card holders are eligible for this benefit, so you don't need to worry about having a particular Capital One card to enjoy this perk.
Here's everything to know to take full advantage of this perk.
What are Capital One cafes?
Capital One cafes serve as both banks and cafes. You can perform some small banking services, such as withdrawing money and depositing checks, at the ATMs within them. You can also ask questions to one of the Capital One advisers on hand. However, you won't be able to do everything you typically can at a full-service bank.
When visiting any of the 60-plus cafe-labeled locations available throughout the U.S., you'll also have the ability to order lighter meals, beverages and sweet treats. They have ample seating and fast Wi-fi as well for those looking to get some work done.
How to use the discount
Using the cardholder discount is quite straightforward. Simply place your order, and the barista will generally ask you if you have a Capital One or Discover card. If the barista doesn't ask you, simply mention that you have a Capital One or Discover card, and your beverage will be discounted. You will see signage throughout the cafe highlighting this cardholder perk.
You can use this discount at any Capital One Cafe nationwide. It can be applied to any drink purchase, with no limit on the number of beverages you can order and use the discount on. Food items are excluded.
How to maximize this discount
I've been on a matcha kick recently, so having the chance to get specialty beverages for under $4 in a major metropolitan area is a huge win for me. Drinks are similarly priced to those offered at Dunkin', Starbucks and most coffee shops in larger cities.
For a regular visitor seeking a daily caffeine fix, this can save you roughly $20 to $40 per month.
And since this discount can be applied to more than one drink — though it isn't stackable with any other discounts — it's a great way to treat your co-workers, friends or family to coffee and other beverages.
Remember, too, that these cafes host happy hours and daily specials that vary by location. At the time I visited, the downtown Portland location was offering $3 beverages every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to close until the end of the year.
Related: Best dining credit cards
What cards can I use?
You can use any Capital One or Discover credit or debit card to get half off beverages. If you don't currently have a card, here are a few of my top picks you could consider applying for:
- Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Or, if you're not in the market for a credit card, you could opt for the 360 Checking Debit Card attached to a fee-free Capital One 360 checking account.
The information for the 360 Checking Debit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related: Why the Capital One Venture X could be the best option for your first premium card
What to order
There are plenty of drinks and flavor combinations to choose from, and since you’re only paying half price, it’s easy to try a few. You can try different options until you find your favorite.
Some of my top drink picks are:
- Iced caramel latte
- Iced honey lavender latte
- Iced honey lavender matcha
- Iced vanilla matcha
The honey lavender latte is the signature drink at Capital One cafes, and it is quite tasty.
But if you're a coffee purist and not into flavored coffees, you can get a black coffee for just $2.00 with the discount. Additionally, for those who prefer not to consume caffeine, there are various decaffeinated drink options.
I've also tried the food a handful of times, and it is hit or miss.
Bottom line
Capital One and Discover cardholders shouldn't overlook this benefit. You can get your caffeine fix via lattes, matchas and more at 50% off just by stopping by your nearest Capital One Cafe.
Related: The best time to apply for these popular Capital One credit cards based on offer history
TPG featured card
Rewards
|2X miles
|2 miles per dollar on every purchase
|5X miles
|5 miles per dollar on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
|10X miles
|10 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
Intro offer
Annual Fee
Recommended Credit
Why We Chose ItThe Capital One Venture X Business Card has all the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has to offer and more. It offers an incredible welcome bonus and requires an equally impressive spend to qualify. In addition, the card comes with premium travel perks like annual travel credit. (Partner offer)
Pros
- The Capital One Venture X business card has a very lucrative welcome offer.
- In addition, the card comes with many premium travel perks such as an annual $300 credit for bookings through Capital One Business Travel.
- Business owners are also able to add employee cards for free.
Cons
- The card requires significant spending to earn the welcome offer.
- Another drawback is that the annual travel credit can only be used on bookings made through Capital One Business Travel.
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles: 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200k miles when you spend $150k in the first 6 months
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
- Earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
- With no preset spending limit, enjoy big purchasing power that adapts so you can spend more and earn more rewards
- Empower your teams to make business purchases while earning rewards on their transactions, with free employee and virtual cards. Plus, automatically sync your transaction data with your accounting software and pay your vendors with ease
- Redeem your miles on flights, hotels and more. Plus, transfer your miles to any of the 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Every year, you'll get 10,000 bonus miles after your account anniversary date. Plus, receive an annual $300 credit for bookings made through Capital One Business Travel
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. Enjoy access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- This is a pay-in-full card, so your balance is due in full every month
- Top rated mobile app
Rewards Rate
|2X miles
|2 miles per dollar on every purchase
|5X miles
|5 miles per dollar on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
|10X miles
|10 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
Intro OfferEarn 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200K miles when you spend $150K in the first 6 monthsLIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles
Annual Fee$395
Recommended CreditCredit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application.740-850Excellent
Why We Chose ItThe Capital One Venture X Business Card has all the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has to offer and more. It offers an incredible welcome bonus and requires an equally impressive spend to qualify. In addition, the card comes with premium travel perks like annual travel credit. (Partner offer)
Pros
- The Capital One Venture X business card has a very lucrative welcome offer.
- In addition, the card comes with many premium travel perks such as an annual $300 credit for bookings through Capital One Business Travel.
- Business owners are also able to add employee cards for free.
Cons
- The card requires significant spending to earn the welcome offer.
- Another drawback is that the annual travel credit can only be used on bookings made through Capital One Business Travel.
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles: 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200k miles when you spend $150k in the first 6 months
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
- Earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
- With no preset spending limit, enjoy big purchasing power that adapts so you can spend more and earn more rewards
- Empower your teams to make business purchases while earning rewards on their transactions, with free employee and virtual cards. Plus, automatically sync your transaction data with your accounting software and pay your vendors with ease
- Redeem your miles on flights, hotels and more. Plus, transfer your miles to any of the 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Every year, you'll get 10,000 bonus miles after your account anniversary date. Plus, receive an annual $300 credit for bookings made through Capital One Business Travel
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. Enjoy access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- This is a pay-in-full card, so your balance is due in full every month
- Top rated mobile app