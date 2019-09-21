This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When Southwest broke up with in-flight peanuts last summer, the airline stated that peanuts “forever will be part of Southwest’s history and DNA.”
The LUV carrier — alongside several other airlines — stopped serving America’s favorite sky snack out of deference to travelers with peanut allergies, opting instead for pretzels on short flights and a larger variety of packaged treats for longer-haul routes.
Related: Why you don’t need to panic if you’re flying with a peanut allergy
A scant 16 months later, Southwest peanuts are back — but not on board, and not for free. Instead, Southwest is offering an entire slew of peanut-related merchandise through the airline’s online store. (Did you know the airline had a store? I did not.)The star of the peanut gallery is a limited edition, retro-inspired lunchbox for $29, which is currently on back order. The product description states that each box is double-sided with images of the original lightly salted and honey roasted peanut packaging, and contains two 10-ounce packages, one in each flavor.
But that’s not all: You could also snuggle up with a double-sided print pillow featuring both peanut flavors for $29; charge your mobile devices on a $19 2500 mAh power bank that’s “wrapped” in packaging to look like a pack of peanuts (or buy a pack of 10 for $190); or store your ID and change in a $9 zippered pouch. You can even burp your baby on a $9 peanut-shaped burp cloth, printed in a cheery shade of Southwest blue with red and yellow planes printed on it.
Now, the only question is: What are you waiting for? Go nuts!
Featured photo courtesy of the Southwest Store.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.